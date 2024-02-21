Agritech in BC receives $2 million investment

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

Agricultural innovation is taking root in British Columbia as 13 new projects to address food production challenges were announced at the Pacific Agriculture Show on January 26.

Agritech — shorthand for agriculture technology — is the industry focus on innovations and advancements to promote efficiency and sustainability within the agriculture sector. BC is a prominent province in the agriculture industry, leading the way in applying Agritech to local food production.

SFU is the host institution for the BC Centre for Agritech Innovation (BCCAI), which gathers minds from various sectors like academia, government, and industry to research food production and security. The BCCAI is supported by Pacific Economic Development Canada (PacifiCan), and the federal and provincial governments.

PacifiCan’s minister of emergency preparedness, Harjit S Sajjan, said to SFU News, “By partnering with the BC Centre for Agritech Innovation, the Government of Canada is helping local food producers develop innovative technological solutions to industry challenges and remain competitive for years to come.” This partnership will strengthen food industry relationships. A $288,000 grant from BW Global Structures Incorporated will launch research into greenhouses and outdoor field crops to increase the production of BC-grown food.

The 13 projects, backed by an investment of a combined $2 million, will focus on critical challenges including “soil health, pest and pathogen management, Indigenous food sovereignty, and training opportunities.” Existing projects that have received donations and support from the BCCAI include BW Global, Lucent bioSciences, Nourish Labs, SFU School of Mechatronic Systems Engineering, and others.

A significant component of the SFU Agritech initiation is learning from Indigenous communities to understand agriculture through traditional teachings. Indigenous food security and food systems include a wealth of knowledge to be applied to Agritech. Part of Indigenous teachings is that food security is achieved when all have access to “sufficient, safe, and nutritious foods,” tending to environmental needs and preserving biodiversity. Agritech incorporates Indigenous food security methods, shaping future mechanisms for food production. SFU Agritech has partnered with Agrotek Industries, an Indigenous-owned “fertilizer and biostimulant manufacturing company” that researches soil effects and amendments within the Okanagan.

“Today marks a significant leap as BCCAI launches 13 projects and training programs, guiding BC’s Agritech sector towards synergy with Indigenous practices and sustainable innovation to establish global leadership,” said SFU professor and BCCAI director, Woo Soo Kim.