Need to Know, Need to Go: Events to look forward to in May

By: Marie Jen Galilo, SFU Student

There are a lot of events to look forward to in the month of May. Aside from being the start of the summer semester, May is also Asian Heritage Month. As another semester begins, you’re probably thinking about how you can make an academic comeback. Attending events is a great way to become more involved in school and learn about Asian culture and heritage, and I’ve got a list of events to help you get started.

Lunch Poems at SFU: Leanne Dunic & Jane Shi

Ever since the first poetry reading in 2012, SFU has continued to hold Lunch Poems on a rolling basis. For the month of May, Lunch Poems at SFU features the literary works of Leanne Dunic, who is the fiction mentor for SFU’s The Writer’s Studio and leader of the band The Deep Cove. Works by the writer of Leaving Chang’e on Read, Jane Shi, will also be highlighted. This is not just for poetry connoisseurs — it’s open to anyone. So, whether you’ve always been passionate about poetry or have just developed an interest in it, this event is for you!

Tickets: free

Where: 515 Hastings St, Vancouver

When: May 15, 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m.

Colour Fest 2024

Colour Fest combines a celebration of past festivals Holi and Vaisakhi, hosted by the Diwali Celebration Society. Holi, which takes place in March, is the festival of colours, “the festival of love, and the festival of joy.” You can also celebrate Vaisakhi, “a harvest festival that originated in the Punjab region of Northern India.” In the colour zone, you can match the vibrancy of spring by covering yourself in powders made from flowers and herbs. Aside from music, dance performances, and the colour zone, there’ll also be food trucks and artisan markets.

Tickets: $30 for adults (Ages 16+), $25 for kids (Ages 5-15)

Where: Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way Coquitlam

When: May 18, 5:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

Japanese Canadian Heritage Cooking Class: Sen Sakamoto — Suama Wagashi Trio

At the core of every culture is its cuisine, and the unique quality of each cuisine makes food an important part of cultural identity. One of the best ways to learn about other cultures is to learn about their food. The Japanese Canadian Heritage Cooking Classes collection is a program that allows Japanese Canadian home cooks to teach others about Japanese cuisine by sharing their family recipes. In Sen Sakamoto’s workshop, you can learn about Japanese cuisine by making and tasting a variety of wagashi and traditional Japanese desserts like suama or sweet rice dumplings.

Tickets: starts at $25

Where: Tonari Gumi (42 W 8th Ave #101, Vancouver)

When: May 26, 1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.