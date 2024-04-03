Favourite trends from your favourite it-girl

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

Posted March 2008

What’s up bbz? U wanna know how 2 dress? U’ve come to the right place. From low-rise cargo shorts 2 baby Tees, I’ve got u covered this spring with ALL the trends that will take u from strutting the halls in Juicy to hitting the bowling alley in vinyl. Bobby from third period said my style is rad, and “ev3n better than that blondie McGuire on TV.” Kid u not I actually sw00ned when he said my REd-tInTeD shAd3s were buggin (red is the same colour as his car).

Get ready to create some of my favourite looks u can wear all day everyday — because whoever said “the mall isn’t a fashion show” has never been to Abercrombie (or maybe, they just didn’t know how 2 dress).

Hair

Just like Hillary Duff said in her legendary interview with Tiger Beat, u can say a lot about urself with ur hair. Hillary’s face framing layers or Halle Berry’s spiky curls are some of my favourite looks this season. News flash: add some volume 2 a simple str8 hairdo with a poofy updo (I use a bumpit), and style the front framing pieces with some large barrettes (I get mine from Claire’s). Love the crimped waves? I’m going to show u a hack that gets u that perfect beachy look without a crimper if ur parents won’t buy u 1 like mine — that’s right Stuart and Kimberly, I’m calling u out on the World Wide Web. I’ll have to get back to you on the hack (I’m nothing without a crimper).

Makeup

Always carry a Bonne Bell-flavoured lip smacker and lip gloss and apply them in that order before every class period. Don’t forget to rock some colourful eyeliner and pencil-thin arched eyebrows. Try a soft bubblegum pink blush or a cool swipe of liner underneath the lower lash line. Feeling bold? Next time you go to the drug store, ask for free samples to find the best bold lipstick for special occasions. Looking for simple elegance? Try the signature swipe of sparkly, pigmented eyeshadow to make the eyes pop. When it comes to skincare, I recommend exposing ur face to as much sun as u can — there’s literally no reason not to. Also, reminder to clean out ur eyeliner pencil shavings from ur makeup bag. Thank me l8r.

Tops

From daring mesh to statement leather, defy the rules and push the boundaries to create an iconic look that will get ur third period crush to do a double-take. Seen any suit-like, button-up vests in the stores l8ly? These can be worn sleeveless or peared with a long sleeve turtleneck for elevated casualwear. And let’s not forget about sequins. U definitely need at least one sequined handkerchief going-out top. Because who doesn’t want to look like they just stepped off the set of Sex and the City?

Bottoms

Low-rise is all the rage. From denim to cargos and sweats, hip-hanging pants are in and YES anyone can pull them off! When it comes to denim, a classic dark blue jean is my go-to for this style. Style ur jeans with a slouchy sweater, an oversized collared shirt, or a cropped button-up cardigan to take this look from streetwear to business casual. Mini skirts (belted and pleated) are a must. I wore one to the *NSYNC concert last week and I swear Justin Timberlake winked at me.

Shoes

Two words: ballet flats. There’s not really any outfit u can’t wear these shoes with. They transform a look from casual to business casual and add a touch of femininity to whichever outfit u choose. Pair them with straight-leg medium-wash jeans and a partially tucked in striped linen shirt. Tie a lightweight cardigan over ur shoulders and perch a headband on ur head, and the outfit immediately screams Blair Waldorf.