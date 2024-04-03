Your favourite 2000s memes, ranked

By: Olivia Visser, Copy Editor

The early 2000s were a time of self-exploration and digital innovation. During a period when GIFs were still being popularized and integrated into social media sites, something as basic as a poorly-rendered dancing baby somehow revolutionized pop culture. No one is claiming mainstream memes from this period were cool by any means, but were they top tier? Sort of. Let’s be honest, substance or relatability wasn’t really a priority at the time. We were still clearly astonished with our newfound ability to layer white text over images. Even though you likely haven’t thought about these memes for 10 years, people with too much money on their hands will now pay for publicly available nostalgia. These four memes you’ve likely long-forgotten about were unfortunate contributors to the hellspawns that are NFTs.

Charlie Bit My Finger!

Meme-ability: 4/10

Chuckle factor: 6/10

Relevancy ranking: 0/10 (became obsolete while making room for GIFS of every The Office line ever spoken)

Kids are cute sometimes. Therefore, videos of kids are sometimes cute. It’s no surprise the YouTube video “Charlie bit my finger!” became a hit in 2007. This was back when YouTube only had four other videos on their site: that Daft Hands “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” video, something by that insufferable screaming child who doesn’t deserve to be named, Leave Britney Alone, and the earliest modern example of erotica, The Gummy Bear Song. We have since learned what children are, and lost the need for the rather bland video in question. Anyway, these kids did not put their toddler stardom to good use, and have since sold the meme as an NFT for nearly a million dollars. Sure, I may not respect the hustle only because I want the money for myself, but laughing at people who buy or sell NFTs is just so cathartic. Charlie, what happened to you!?

Nyan Cat

Meme-ability: 7/10

Chuckle Factor: 2/10

Multi-functionality as both a pet and apocalypse meal: 10/10

People like cats. People like Pop-Tarts. Combine two totally unrelated things in 2011 and you’ll get a highly meme-able work of art. Nyan Cat was the culmination of a particular series of obsessions with bright colours and rainbows, cats, and snack food. The meme also sold for six-figures on the crypto market in 2021. While selling out is always disappointing, we can still appreciate the innovation that was a half-snack half-pet companion. Nyan Cat gives Doge a run for his money, especially in any apocalypse scenario.

I can has cheezburger?

Meme-ability: 5/10

Chuckle factor: 3/10

Respectability rating: 0/10

This meme style is frankly the worst. I am ashamed to have perused “cheezburger” memes as a child, and even more ashamed at my attempt to create one when I was ten. Uninspired and unoriginal, the creator really stepped it up with the trendy “bad grammar + cat + random food item = funny” shtick — and still managed to be unfunny. In 2007. He’s since developed an NFT collection which features some of his most famous memes, though it appears he’s only drawn a measly profit. To call “I can has cheezburger?” iconic would be a gross misuse of the term, but still, everyone has their thing.

Play Him Off, Keyboard Cat

Meme-ability: 7/10

Chuckle factor: 9/10

Immortality integer: Incalculable

All cats go to heaven, and Keyboard Cat was born with a reservation. The infamous video was actually recorded in 1984, the same year our beloved feline went to the scratching post in the sky. It wasn’t until 2007 that we were graced by his presence on the World Wide Web. Though dearly missed, Keyboard Cat’s musical aptitude was immediately recognized by internet users as one-of-a-kind. Before 1984, only humans could play piano. Keyboard cat challenged our understanding of mammalian evolution, leading scientists and book-lovers alike to believe this is what George Orwell was writing about in his book, 1984. Keyboard cat, I respect you too much to even Google if you have a custom NFT. Take that, Charlie.