Survey of 15,000 teenagers reveals half are experiencing mental health struggles

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

Content warning: brief mentions of childhood abuse.

A report released by the Youth Advisory Council surveyed nearly 15,000 teenagers ages 15–17 in BC and revealed that half are experiencing struggles with mental health such as depression and anxiety. SFU PhD student and research coordinator Judy Wu says the spike is from unique stressors, including the pandemic, climate change, and the housing crisis.

To understand more about the report and the Youth Discipline Instrument (YDI) creation, The Peak spoke with SFU health sciences assistant professor Dr. Hasina Samji.

“About half of the surveyed youth reported poor or fair mental health, nearly 40% of youth screened positive for depression or anxiety, and over 1 in 3 (36%) reported needing but not seeking mental healthcare in the six months before taking the survey,” said Samji. However, Samji explained there were good statistics; for example, “4 out of 5 youth who participate in physical activity at school, including team or individual sports, reported their involvement added to their well-being.”

The report highlighted that teenagers do not seek support because they don’t know where to receive it and they feel ashamed asking for help, thinking they can handle it on their own. “These data highlight a need for a better system for connecting youth with relevant support,” said Samji. She noted how in recent years, and even more so during the pandemic, health systems saw increased investments in youth mental health supports. “However, we have not seen improvements in youth mental health outcomes over the three years we have implemented the YDI survey. We must address these gaps in medical care, whether it be greater outreach of existing resources and supports.”

When asked what immediate steps could be taken to address teenage mental health challenges, Samji suggested building positive mental health systems at individual, school, and community levels to promote an understanding of mental health. This could include spending time outdoors, which 69% of respondents reported helped manage stress, or child support systems where “at least two non-parent adults [ . . . ] genuinely care about them.” In terms of long-term solutions, Samji recommends that “early childhood experiences are highly influential for your mental health and well-being outcomes, as well as other health outcomes in adulthood.”

The YDI found that early adverse experiences in childhood, such as divorce and abuse of all types, affect youth mental health later on. Further negative childhood experiences can also be related to marginalization, gender and sexual identities, and socio-economic status, meaning that long-term solutions focusing on reducing poverty and eliminating racial barriers are crucial steps for improving long-term mental health care.

The report discusses the active collaboration between sectors, including education, health, and policy. Suggestions include implementing health clinics with schools during and after class hours, organized and run by health professionals. This move would work towards “decreasing the number of barriers that youth have [when] receiving health care.”

The organizers of the YDI advocate that youth voices should be amplified, especially when it comes to decisions affecting their well-being. “The way that our political system is currently set up does not easily allow youth voices to come to the forefront. For instance, a large portion of those in the youth age category cannot vote. Thus, political parties and policymakers may be less likely to prioritize their needs.”

Samji provided suggestions on how youth involvement can be implemented, including “social media campaigns, interactive websites, online forms, dedicated apps, and even in-person town halls or discussions that encourage youth to share their thoughts and ideas.”

The YDI report is available to read on CHART Lab’s website. Visit the web version of this article for a direct link.