By: Corbett Gildersleve, News Writer

SFU has completed multiple outdoor renovation projects over the last five years: updating the convocation mall, the top of the Rotunda, the applied science building, and the AQ gardens.

You’ve spent millions of dollars to make bench-shaped art sculptures.

So much money was spent redoing the tile, putting in new cement, stone, new lighting, and repairing the grass. Do you know what wasn’t installed anywhere? Fucking rain covers! What good is it to build, ship, and install these visually interesting and (generally) comfortable benches, when you can only use them when it’s dry out! You know, in a city that gets a shitload of rain throughout the year? On a mountain with its own weird climate? Where the only decent amount of dry weather is in the summer when there are few classes and half the number of students? Great job SFU! You’ve spent millions of dollars to make bench-shaped art sculptures. But maybe that’s the goal. Who needs to maintain something that’s never used? These seating areas will last for 50 years, having never touched a butt. Even the avocado, SFU’s historic place to have bad sex, has seen a year-over-year decline due to the worsening weather. Bad sex is an integral university experience that is just not being invested in by the construction planners in SFU Facilities Services. I know SFU is having budget and revenue issues, but this is just getting sad.