Don’t get too curious, but Cher and Future may have saved the world

By: Katie Walkley, SFU student

Equality. Empathy. Fairness. Before 2017, a society based on these ideals seemed like a far-off dream. Luckily, we were saved by our feminist icon Cher and the revolutionary rap star Future. This iconic duo came together on a staircase in the abyss to cover the song “Everyday People” by Sly & the Family Stone for a GAP commercial. Their angelic voices, accompanied with profound lyrics, made everyone understand that we are all just small parts that build up a screwed up humanity as a whole.

Recently, the song has entered the hearts and minds of billions across the world, going viral on social media. Why? No clue. Maybe it’s Mother Nature’s way of telling us that we need more Cher in our lives. To celebrate the creation of our new international anthem, we must honour those who commissioned the Cher/Future collab. Some call them the GAP marketing team. I call them: pathfinders of mortal enlightenment. Using the same motivation that carried Noah through his construction of the ark, the GAP marketing team is here to save humanity.

Every time I hear this song, I feel inclined to visit my local GAP. However, as I browse through the exploits of fast fashion, I begin to think dangerous thoughts. Like, what if this song hasn’t really made this world a better place? When these thoughts arise, I am jolted by a salesperson coming out of the back with a rad pair of skinny jeans or some generic Benson Boone song from the radio. Do NOT compare me to Harrison Bergeron, it’s not the same thing. Still, I can’t let go. The song captures me. It drives me back to the GAP and their transformative advocacy. After mere moments of browsing at my most recent visit, a gust of air pushed through the store as GAP CEO Richard Dickson ran in with the song blaring on his Bluetooth speaker. I took advantage of the moment to conduct an interview, wherein, without me asking any questions, he shouted from the top of his lungs, “I’m definitely the short hair!!!” (obviously referring to the line: “there is a long hair who doesn’t like the short hair for being such a rich one that will not help the poor one”). Fellow customers and starvation wage employees hollered back, “Yes, yes you are!”

Wow . . . just writing that gave me chills. So captivating.

Even when you’re not at the GAP, this song can reach your worried mind. Psychological studies have shown that in a matter of weeks after the song resurfaced on TikTok, people no longer see race. Instead, they see auras, as the song instructs us to do in lines that refer to people as “the blue one” or “the green one.” Everyone prefers a different stroke, thus everyone is a unique folk with their own hue to join the rich tapestry that weaves us all together. Almost like a pack of M&Ms.

With our evolution towards aura and vibes, many have chosen to leave behind coherent language and communicate through interpretive dance. Through various arm wiggles, these folks have indicated that words separate us and dance allows us to express our true selves. Scooby, dooby dooby! Am I right?

As I walked home from the GAP, I looked at the halfpenny in my pocket that the CEO gave me to demonstrate his dedication to everyday people. It made me rethink my longheld assumption that a song commissioned by this man’s company could ever change the world.

I pulled out my phone to call my Cher fan club about this latest revelation, but the screen went black. On it appeared the words “don’t question it, this is the way it’s supposed to be. With love, GAP CEO.” Then appeared a $3 coupon for the GAP. So, obviously, I made my way back to the store while humming this iconic song.