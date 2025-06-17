Your cashier is not your therapist

By: Yulissa Huamani, Peak Associate and Zainab Salam, Opinions Editor

The checkout line at the local grocery store might seem like a pleasant opportunity for a friendly conversation. Chatting with the cashier at the register while going grocery shopping can be a great moment of connection. However, this is only true if both parties feel comfortable. Being kind to customers is part of the job for the person behind the register. Though essential to the customer experience, these conversations are a labour that remain invisible. As customers, we need to extend kindness to workers by understanding the inherent power dynamics that are present in these interactions.

A common, yet overlooked, display of unequal power dynamics is when a customer finishes paying but continues to engage the cashier in conversation — even as the next person is waiting to be attended to. Not only is it important to be respectful and considerate of other customers, some grocery stores time their cashiers to monitor their efficiency.

There’s also an emotional toll to being forced to be friendly with people frequently. Being a regular is not the same as being friends with service workers. Venting to your cashier can create a very uncomfortable situation. In a 2019 article published on Medium, Cassidy Scanlon expressed that customers oversharing with her as a barista caused her to wonder: “What is my role in these situations? Am I a counselor? Or a friend? Am I a shoulder to cry on? Why does this dynamic even exist?”

The phrase “the customer is always right,” is another well-known way this uncomfortable dynamic manifests itself. In instances when dissatisfaction is expressed by customers, the manager might side with the customer, even if the worker is right. This can extend to situations when customers are being demeaning, and supervisors would sweep the impact of that disrespectful behaviour under the rug.

That being said, the power dynamic can get inverted. This happens when a person is a customer in one store and a worker in another. In many ways, this reflects that we should treat others the same way we want to be treated, without expecting something in return.

Emotional labour isn’t just warm feelings — it’s mental and emotional energy that cashiers contribute daily. Recognizing this added labour is a step towards more equitable treatment of those in the customer service industry. Those who share unprompted details about their family issues, relationships, political beliefs, and personal finances place an unexpected emotional burden on the worker and could increase burnout. There are some serious consequences to listening to other people’s problems, which can include higher levels of anxiety and depression. What it really boils down to is that it is inappropriate to have an invasive conversation with someone who is only getting paid to bag your groceries. Being respectful towards others is a fundamental value that many people have forgotten to implement. So, let’s be kind individuals; we have to be more caring and understand that some environments are more conducive to long conversations than others.