A celebration of Indigenous cultures at SFU Burnaby

By: Noeka Nimmervoll, Staff Writer

On Tuesday June 17, SFU’s Town and Gown Square will be filled with a bustling Indigenous Market. From 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the square will be lined with 25 vendors showcasing their Indigenous goods and art. Hosted in the middle of National Indigenous History Month, the market is organized by SFU Campus Services and the Indigenous Student Centre (ISC). The market is set to be a vibrant display of the cultures of various Indigenous Nations, and a wonderful opportunity for all community members to engage in the local Indigenous goods and art scene.

A top vendor for the market is Big City Bannock Food Truck, which is both Indigenous and family-owned. Their menu includes elk bannock tacos and bannock burgers. This menu centers its culinary delights around bannock, which “has a smoky, almost nutty flavour blended with a buttery taste,” according to Spectacular Northwest Territories. It will be served at the market as a deep fried delight as both traditional bannock and as the more modern staple, bannock tacos. In a statement to The Peak, the vendor, Raymond said, “We love to showcase a piece of Indigenous culture and bring people together with every dish we serve.”

SFU Campus Services and the ISC have organized this event to engage the SFU community at large to explore and enjoy the market. Ayumi Orgar, of SFU Campus Services, said, “People can browse a diverse selection of handcrafted goods, jewelry, artwork, beadwork, textiles, traditional foods, and more — all created by 25 talented Indigenous artists and makers from local communities. This event is a meaningful opportunity to support Indigenous businesses, learn about cultural practices, and connect with community members in a vibrant, welcoming space.” Anyone who wishes to attend the market is invited. The market will be full of these hand-selected vendors with a large diversity of artwork and meticulously hand-crafted items. There will be items for all to explore and enjoy. Orgar adds that the event “is being held in the Town and Gown Square to better include the wider SFU community.” So come one, come all!

All month long, there are ways to support and research Indigenous history and culture. SFU’s Campus Services and ISC are committed to the honouring of this month beyond hosting the market. There are several ways to share your support, as listed on the ISC page: Donate to local Indigenous community initiatives, read the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action report, and engage with and share Indigenous content online. According to the ISC, a key way to show up this month is to support Indigenous artists, by buying their pieces and learning about the item. What better way to do this than to show up to the market and ask the artists themselves?

So now that you know what you’re doing on Tuesday June 17, make sure to come early enough to grab some delicious bannock and have the first pick of beautifully crafted items! Come out and bring your friends to support Indigenous artists, eat delicious food, and have fun!