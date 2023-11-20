This week at SFU

All the athletic action from November 20–26

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games

Tuesday, November 21: women’s basketball vs. Minnesota State Moorhead at West Gym at 2:00 p.m.

Free admission to the game.

The women’s team went 0–3 at their first tournament of the season.

Friday, November 24: hockey vs. Okanagan Lakers at Bill Copeland Sports Centre at 7:00 p.m.

SFU lost their last match against Okanagan 6–3.

Away Games

Friday, November 24: men’s basketball vs. Regis (Colorado) at 4:00 p.m.

The men’s team went 0–3 and 1–1 at their first two tournaments of the season.

Friday, November 24: women’s basketball vs. Concordia (California) at 1:00 p.m.

The women’s tea m is 1–1 all-time against Concordia; SFU lost to Concordia last season 90–86.

Saturday, November 25: men’s basketball vs. Metro State of Denver at 2:00 p.m.

Last game before the men’s team play their first d ivisional opponent of the season.

Saturday, November 25: women’s basketball vs. Point Loma Nazarene (California) at 12:00 p.m.

The women’s team is 1–2 all-time against Point Loma Nazarene; SFU lost the last meetup 68–65 .

Saturday, November 25: hockey vs. Long Island University at 4:00 p.m.

SFU lost their last game 3–1 against Div. 1 school, Robert Morris.

Sunday, November 26: hockey vs. Arcadia University at 4:00 p.m.

Last away game before SFU returns for their first home game since September 23.