This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games 

Tuesday, November 21: women’s basketball vs. Minnesota State Moorhead at West Gym at 2:00 p.m. 

  • Free admission to the game.
  • The women’s team went 0–3 at their first tournament of the season. 

Friday, November 24: hockey vs. Okanagan Lakers at Bill Copeland Sports Centre at 7:00 p.m. 

  • SFU lost their last match against Okanagan 6–3.

Away Games 

Friday, November 24: men’s basketball vs. Regis (Colorado) at 4:00 p.m. 

  • The men’s team went 0–3 and 1–1 at their first two tournaments of the season.

Friday, November 24: women’s basketball vs. Concordia (California) at 1:00 p.m. 

  • The women’s team is 1–1 all-time against Concordia; SFU lost to Concordia last season 90–86.

Saturday, November 25: men’s basketball vs. Metro State of Denver at 2:00 p.m. 

  • Last game before the men’s team play their first divisional opponent of the season.

Saturday, November 25: women’s basketball vs. Point Loma Nazarene (California) at 12:00 p.m. 

  • The women’s team is 1–2 all-time against Point Loma Nazarene; SFU lost the last meetup 68–65

Saturday, November 25: hockey vs. Long Island University at 4:00 p.m. 

  • SFU lost their last game 3–1 against Div. 1 school, Robert Morris.

Sunday, November 26: hockey vs. Arcadia University at 4:00 p.m. 

  • Last away game before SFU returns for their first home game since September 23. 

