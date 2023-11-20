Local artisans to support this holiday season

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

Amanda Ruth Beads

Amanda is a member of Swan River First Nation in Alberta, and on top of running her business, is a social worker who works with Indigenous children in foster care. A variety of handcrafted items are available on Amanda’s website, including gorgeous beaded-patterned pendants and Kokum scarves. These are Ukrainian floral scarves that Indigenous matriarchs adopted when Ukrainians arrived in Treaty 6 Territory, as the style was “a natural complement to the floral patterns found in Cree, Dene, and Metis beadwork.” Her art has been featured in the Bill Reid Art Gallery’s Indigenous winter market and at Hobiyee, a celebration of the Nisga’a new year at the PNE Forum. You can also check out Amanda’s jewellery making tutorials on Youtube, and follow her on Instagram @amanda_ruth_beads.

ZANO by Sadj

This local Palestinian artist has a collection of colourful, bold products available on their Etsy shop. 100% of the earnings from purchases of Palestine-inspired items will be donated to organizations in Gaza. You can find a beautiful assortment of earrings with abstract shapes like sharp triangles and half-ovals overlapping, and sizes that are the perfect present for anyone who wants to make a fashion statement. The style of jewellery is unlike any you would find in a typical fashion conglomerate. Quality and care is evident in the craftsmanship of every piece. The pearl-studded, earthy-hued Gaia earrings are currently featured on their Etsy shop. Pieces like these can be paired with almost everything and worn timelessly. Prices range from $29–79. What’s even better is that all pieces on their storefront include free shipping! Check out some of their featured items on Instagram @zanobysadj.

Tropik Beatnik

Embrace your inner child with jewellery from the Philippines! Pinay artist Carla Cruz features “unapologetically quirky” designs inspired by Filipino culture. Handcrafted using polymer clay, Philippine pearls, and upcycled fabrics, each of the pieces are bold and beautifully designed. The vibrant colours used in Carla’s collections reflect the brand’s statement of celebrating Filipino excellence. Their mission is to source “jewellery from Philippines-based designers and artisan brands to build bridges with the diaspora and dispel the colonial myth that ‘imported is better.’” The pieces are playful, yet can still be dressed up and worn in the adult world. I particularly love the “Pearly Sampaguita” collection. You will definitely turn heads wearing these bright pieces! Prices range from $34–74. Check out the shop on their website.