CJSF hosts annual Fundrive to support the station

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

From October 30–November 5, CJSF 90.1 FM will be hosting their annual Fundrive. The on-air fundraiser will support the independent radio station that has been operating since 1965. CJSF is a non-profit radio station located at SFU Burnaby, with a signal that reaches as far as Vancouver Island. Thousands of listeners tune into the CJSF online stream regularly. The Peak interviewed multiple CJSF members to learn more.

The Fundrive will contribute to “the ongoing renewal and replacement of equipment,” including the tower and antenna located on the roof of the W.A.C. Bennett library. The rest of their operating budget comes from a portion of the tuition fees SFU students pay at the beginning of each semester. “Our stakeholders are members of our community,” said Robin Eriksson, CJSF programming coordinator. “This community participation is embedded in everything we do, and results in a broadcast schedule that is independent of what is trending in mainstream spaces,” they continued.

“Campus-community radio stations like CJSF are really like community centres that just happen to exist over the airwaves, as well as in physical spaces,” said Chris Yee, public relations coordinator. Broadcasts are uninterrupted by commercial advertising. In turn, CJSF airs free public service announcements via social media, as well as interviews that promote student-led initiatives. “This service is often under-utilized by students,” noted Eriksson.

CJSF provides “an alternative to commercial radio and the CBC, holding space for voices that are underrepresented elsewhere on the dial,” according to Eriksson.

The content featured on CJSF is almost entirely “produced by a member of the public on their own time,” according to Yee. The programmers “come from all walks of life — some have been producing their shows at CJSF for years, and some have returned to our station after long hiatuses, but there are also other folks starting brand-new shows here as well, many of whom are actual SFU students.

“We intend to continue to deepen our culture of collaboration with community groups both on and off campus,” said Yee. “I’d like to see us build more of our online community outside of the corporate social media and streaming sites, especially considering what’s happened in the online world over the past year,” in reference to the implications of Bill C-18 across Google and Meta platforms.

“In 20 years, terrestrial radio may or may not be on its way out, but hopefully there will always be folks interested in being part of spaces that foster organized communities,” said Yee. Station manager Magnus Thyvold agreed, “Technological change is a constant these days and we have to constantly adapt. Our future will be in growing our other media channels: our website, social media, our new smartphone app to complement our radio broadcast.”

CJSF has a significant impact on the SFU community and beyond. CJSF provides students with the opportunity to gain “critical skills that students can apply to their academic career and working lives” through a variety of volunteer experiences, according to Eriksson. “CJSF has changed my life in more ways than one,” said Pariya Zabihi, CJSF board member. “I feel closer to my community and brave enough to try new things and talk to new people because of the positivity I’ve received at CJSF.” These opportunities ultimately guided me to becoming an associate producer at CBC Radio, and that is a journey I wouldn’t have pursued if it hadn’t been for this station and the people in it.”

The Fundrive plays a pivotal role in providing fulfilling experiences to people like Zabihi, who hope to pursue careers in broadcasting. CJSF is more than just a radio station. By amplifying and uplifting voices, CJSF is an integral part of the SFU community.

You can support CJSF by visiting their website at www.cjsf.ca/donate. Alternatively, you can call into a CJSF program or mail a cheque to the radio station.

Follow @cjsf on X or @cjsfradio on TikTok. Find CJSF on terrestrial radio at 90.1 FM, on and off campus. Live streams are available on the CJSF Radio app.