Second-hand alternatives to thrifting clothes

By: Tian Davidson, SFU Student

With the new season, many of us are looking to update our closets without flocking to fast fashion. When it comes to sustainable shopping, thrifting seems like the best option; you donate your old clothes and can find new clothes that are second-hand, making it better for the environment, right? It’s not always this straightforward, and shouldn’t be the only option people think of when they think of second-hand goods.

Why look for alternatives?

Many thrift stores have become flooded with fast fashion brands like Shein or H&M. Fast fashion is clothing typically made with cheap, synthetic materials that are harmful to the environment and last only a few wears, to support quickly-changing trend cycles. This makes it difficult for thrift shoppers to filter out quality clothing made to last. In addition, some places are unable to keep up with the amount of clothing they receive, leading to a portion ending up in the landfill: something we don’t want! Large corporations like Value Village profit off of the unnecessary price markup of donations, which they receive for free. While there are responsible thrift stores, there are many other ways to reuse and source used clothing to consider.

Clothing swaps

For every article of clothing you leave behind at a clothing swap, you can get another piece someone else has left behind. This is a direct way to donate and receive clothes by removing an unethical middle party and avoiding clothing ending up in a landfill. Many clothing swaps are organized in communities through word of mouth and social media. Did you know there’s a clothing swap at SFU’s Student Union Building near the Women’s Centre on the second floor?

Borrowing clothes

Reduce overconsumption and save money by asking your friends and family if you can borrow their clothes. This gives you the opportunity to experiment with a new style without committing to a new garment. Better yet, swap with someone to expand both your outfit rotations. What better way to rock the “boyfriend fit” than by borrowing clothes from your boyfriend’s closet? You can also check out clothing rental companies that will send you monthly second-hand items that you can return after each use.

Upcycling

This last option requires a bit of skill, but it’s one of the most satisfying ways to refresh old clothing you might not wear anymore. By taking old clothes and changing them up with a bit of sewing and mending, you can create a new look with anything sitting in your closet. Want to make some jeans with cool black stars on them? Get that old T-shirt sitting in your closet, some fabric scissors and some sewing supplies, and you’ve got yourself Pinterest-worthy jeans. Not only can you switch up the designs of your clothes, but you can learn how to hem clothes so they fit you better, or repair tears. If this is too time consuming or strenuous, support local tailors by bringing your clothing in for mending.

While trying to update your closet, there’s no shame in buying new pieces, but it’s important to try to make informed decisions and ask yourself if there might be second-hand sources to what you’re looking for. Let’s stop overconsumption while looking stylish this semester!