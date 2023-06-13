The Chinese Canadian Museum receives $5.18 million from Government of Canada

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

The Chinese Canadian Museum, located in Vancouver’s historic Chinatown in the Wing Sang building, has received $5,179,000 from the Government of Canada. The funding will support the museum’s space renewal at its permanent location. The Chinese Canadian Museum is the first of its kind in Canada. It hopes to provide a transformative experience that encourages all Canadians to learn about the history of Chinese Canadians, past and present, to educate them for the future.

The Peak connected with Dr. Melissa Karmen Lee, CEO of the Chinese Canadian Museum, to learn more about the goals of the exhibits and what the foundation hopes to accomplish when opening its doors.

The museum’s first national exhibit will be “The Paper Trail to the 1923 Exclusion Act, curated by Catherine Clement, to commemorate this significant anniversary,” Dr. Lee explained. “The museum will also showcase an overview of Chinese Canadian migrations and a tribute to the Yip family through two interactive ‘Period Rooms,’ which immerse visitors into the 1920s and 1930s to provide a glimpse into the daily lives inside their Chinatown residence.”

The museum is appropriately located in Vancouver’s Chinatown, a monumental and historic community established over 100 years ago with continuously growing attractions and activities. Dr. Lee noted the museum, in the historic Wing Sang building, is a “remarkable heritage site embodying Chinese experiences throughout the late 19th and 20th century.”

The Wing Sang building is the oldest in Vancouver’s Chinatown, named after Yip Sang, a local businessman who helped create the Chinese Benevolent Association, the Chinese Board of Trade, a local Chinese hospital, and a Chinese school.

The museum’s funds from the government of Canada will focus on a three-phase, multi-year project which includes revitalizing and upgrading more than 21,000 square feet of building space. “Annual operating support is critical to our museum’s sustainability, so having the support of this multi-year operating grant is very much appreciated,” Lee expressed. The upgraded Wing Sang building will have bright, contemporary interior spaces to enhance cultural learning and experiences for visitors. The museum will showcase varying exhibits, detailing stories and histories of Chinese identity from “diverse histories and stories of Chinese identity. They will consist of experiences from 1788 to today.”

“At a time when anti-Asian racism has reverberated across North America and beyond, the museum’s work is a powerful reminder of the importance of educating and celebrating the contributions of diverse communities who help shape Canada’s history and identity,” said Dr. Lee.

The Chinese Canadian Museum doors will open on July 1; for more information, visit www.chinesecanadianmuseum.ca