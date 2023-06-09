SFU alum addresses the opioid crisis with new life-saving technology

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

Content warning: substance abuse and death caused by drug overdose.

Alex McGovern, a SFU alum, is building a new device that will change the climate of the opioid crisis with harm-reduction solutions. With a degree in applied sciences, McGovern founded ODEN Health Solutions. He is researching and creating new ways to tackle the ongoing opioid crisis in Canada. Since 2016, it has been the cause of over 30,000 lost lives. In 2022 alone, 2,272 individuals died from substance-related overdoses in BC.

ODEN has developed a wristband that can alert emergency medical services if signs of overdose are detected, leading paramedics to the individual’s location. The wristband is currently in its final phase of testing, overviewed by LifeGuard Digital Health. This organization is dedicated to digital health solutions such as the LifeGuard app, available on iOS and Android. This app notifies responders if users have come unconscious or are unable to function in the event of an overdose, using geo-targeted notifications. Another essential aspect of LifeGuard’s mission is to remove the barriers of requiring a cell phone, so more people can access overdose prevention.

McGovern describes many factors that pushed him to start ODEN: “The idea came from an intersection of my experience and the world we’re in today.” Particularly, he drew from his experience in the biomedical engineering program for his undergraduate at SFU. McGovern is now LifeGuards’ director of technology development. He is in discussion with social housing programs and single-room occupancy management to make the ODEN wearable products accessible. He plans to make the products available in occupants’ rooms.

The business’s main mantra is that “life-saving care is available to all Canadians, no matter economic situation, social situation or geographical location.”

LifeGuard Connect has successfully connected 65 individuals to first responders. “I can’t wait to see this number rise as we make products accessible to more and more people,” exclaimed Jeff Hardy, founder and CEO of LifeGuard Digital Health.

Currently, ODEN technology is entering beta trials and is awaiting feedback. In 2022, ODEN won Top Venture at SFU’S annual Coast Capital Venture Prize.