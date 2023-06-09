Job shadowing as a student is underrated

By: Nercya Kalino, Peak Associate

The variety of work opportunities provided for university students during and after their degrees goes a great length to create unique skill sets. While some Canadian students may have the option to partake in co-op, others may volunteer or job shadow instead. As an international student, I know not everyone has the capacity to make time for co-op. Reasons might vary depending on a student’s visa conditions, or their ability to afford time away from school for work. Or, the choice to be away from school simply might not be favourable to some. Job shadowing can be a great option since it expands your resume through hands-on training experience, while providing the opportunity for professional relationships and mentorship.

One of the most beneficial and understated options for students is job shadowing. Indeed describes it as watching experienced professionals throughout their work day to show you the expectations of their responsibilities, and duties of their role. The exposure is meant to be informal, so typically the role would be unpaid, and last for a short period of time. There are various paths to getting involved in this type of work. One option is through programs that a university has in place to help students get on board in their desired industry. Another option is through networking on professional media platforms, where students can find a mentor.

Job shadowing isn’t usually the type of position one might benefit from long-term. However, it can be helpful when a student is unaware of the day-to-day aspects of a job they might be interested in. As a new graduate, I’m not entirely sure which industry I can start off in with my communications degree. In this case, the best option might be for me to network and find professionals of interest that might consider offering this option. I might not job shadow for the financial benefits, but for the chance to connect with professionals within companies of interest that can offer insight about their position. This would allow me to set expectations if I apply for a similar job in the future. It can bring more certainty to job-seekers, because it lets them know whether the perspectives they hold about a job are realistic. I do also acknowledge this route isn’t always financially viable for everyone.

The advantages of job shadowing in industries that have this option include marketing opportunities and education. There is also a chance networking will help establish personal and professional connections. Job shadowing lets students figure out which field they find suitable as they pursue their education. On a personal and professional level, it gives them the chance to understand which areas need improvement. Now that I have finished my degree, job shadowing seems like a good start for me to learn more about my professional interests.

If job shadowing is an option that piques your interest, the first step is determining your availability, and whether the option is provided through your university or outside. It’s also important to take time and research the company and the job title you are interested in. Have a list of questions that might help you understand the specific role you are essentially investigating. The same way co-op might not be for everyone, job shadowing might not also be for every student. However, it allows you to learn more about your desired profession and understand the skills required for paid positions.