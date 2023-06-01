How to accept you will always be a passenger

By: Izzy Cheung, Staff writer

So, you’re a new driver looking for some advice. I’m here to let you know you’ve come to the right place. As a two-time learner’s license holder, I’ve been on the road lots of times these past few months — as a passenger, of course. Do you seriously think I’m going to drive? On these roads?

My advice comes from the place of a certified passenger princess and observer of all things road. I’ve sat in many different cars, from friends’, to parents’, to Ubers — and lucky for you, I’ve collected the most extensive and thorough advice from a multitude of different vehicles. Here are a passenger princess’ tips on how to survive the daunting Metro Vancouver roads.

Driving means you either make it or BRAKE it

During my two stints with a learner’s license, one of the biggest problems I had was remembering which pedal was the brake and which was the gas. Don’t make the same mistakes that I did. To remember that the GAS pedal is on your LEFT, and the BRAKE is on your RIGHT, find a clear spot on both of your legs where you can write which pedal is which.

Another tip: when you want to hit top speed, make sure you’re not pressing the brake. The result may be a vehicle malfunction — a real BRAKE-down, if you will.

Parking is always a problem

Ever been to an event only to find that the allotted parking spaces are all taken up, forcing you to drive over a block away to park? Keep in mind, you’re the one with the vehicle — to you, any space is free space. Need to park in the middle of a ridiculously busy street? Park it there. Intersection stuck on a red light for a long time, and you want to duck into the nearby store to use their bathroom? Park it there. Tired and need a nap, but you’re stuck bumper-to-bumper on the freeway? Park it there. Anywhere can be a parking spot if you put your mind to it. Just be sure to put your vehicle in “park.”

Red does not mean go

Colours can take on many different meanings. The colour red symbolizes unbridled anger, fiery passion, and stop. Green stands for fertility, the lushness of nature, and go. Yellow means you’ve got to stop being indecisive.

What to do when you start crying

We’ve all been there before — you’re practicing driving with your parents, and you accidentally hit a curb or turn when you aren’t supposed to. Like Achilles during the Trojan War, all hell breaks loose. Your parent is berating your driving skills, and you’re sitting in the driver’s seat, hands clutching the steering wheel like you’re going to float away if you let go (dad, if you see this, I’m exaggerating — so please don’t get mad at me). If you’re going to cry, make sure you’re not driving while doing it. The tears will blur your vision, making it even harder to do an already impossible task.

Face it, driving is tough. It’s not for everyone, but why not just bite the bullet? Fight through the tears and get your license now, or be like me and strap yourself to the passenger’s seat for the rest of your life.