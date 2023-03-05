This week at SFU

All the Red Leafs’ action from March 6–12

By
Peak Web
-
0
27
Photo of an SFU swimmer celebrating in the water.
Wilson Wong / SFU Athletics

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer

Away Games

Tuesday, March 7, until Saturday, March 11: swimming at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships (NCAA).

  • All of the six qualifying swimmers were unable to compete due to SFU’s failure to comply with a “participation bylaw” 
  • Men’s and women’s teams placed 14th and eighth, respectively last year

Friday, March 10, until Saturday, March 11: track and field at NCAA Indoor Championships (all day).

Friday, March 10, until Saturday, March 11: men’s wrestling at NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships (all day).

Saturday, March 11: softball vs Western Washington at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12: softball vs Western Washington at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

On the road against Western Oregon for the next four games

