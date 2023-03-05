This week at SFU

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer
Away Games
Tuesday, March 7, until Saturday, March 11: swimming at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships (NCAA).
- All of the six qualifying swimmers were unable to compete due to SFU’s failure to comply with a “participation bylaw”
- Men’s and women’s teams placed 14th and eighth, respectively last year
Friday, March 10, until Saturday, March 11: track and field at NCAA Indoor Championships (all day).
- Men’s and women’s teams placed 12th last year
Friday, March 10, until Saturday, March 11: men’s wrestling at NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships (all day).
- Wrestler Taniela Feliciano-Takafua will be the sole representative for SFU after his third-place finish at regionals
Saturday, March 11: softball vs Western Washington at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- Third and fourth consecutive game against Western Washington
Sunday, March 12: softball vs Western Washington at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.
On the road against Western Oregon for the next four games
