This week at SFU

All the Red Leafs’ action from March 6–12

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer

Away Games

Tuesday, March 7, until Saturday, March 11: swimming at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships (NCAA).

All of the six qualifying swimmers were unable to compete due to SFU’s failure to comply with a “participation bylaw”

Men’s and women’s teams placed 14 th and eighth, respectively last year

Friday, March 10, until Saturday, March 11: track and field at NCAA Indoor Championships (all day).

Men’s and women’s teams placed 12 th last year

Friday, March 10, until Saturday, March 11: men’s wrestling at NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships (all day).

Wrestler Taniela Feliciano-Takafua will be the sole representative for SFU after his third-place finish at regionals

Saturday, March 11: softball vs Western Washington at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Third and fourth consecutive game against Western Washington

Sunday, March 12: softball vs Western Washington at 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m.

On the road against Western Oregon for the next four games