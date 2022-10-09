Need to Know, Need to Go: Oct 10–16

By: Petra Chase, Arts & Culture Editor

Looking to add some variety to your weekly routine or get out of a creative rut? Here are some free and inspiring local events that take place this week. Whether you’re staying remote, looking to explore campus happenings between classes, or determined to venture somewhere new, this list includes events for all of the above.

Collecting the Collector & Processing the Process: A Two-Part Exhibition of the bpNichol Fonds

Where: Burnaby Campus’ W.A.C. Bennett Library

When: Available until November 4

You have until next month to check out this unique display. Get insight into the creative process of Canadian avant-garde writer, ​Barrie Phillip Nichol at Collecting the Collector & Processing the Process archival exhibition. This two-part exhibition at Burnaby Campus’ W.A.C. Bennett Library displays Nichol’s diverse muses and projects. On the third floor, you’ll find materials from Nichol’s various collections, including robots, toy instruction manuals, and comics. On the seventh floor, take an in-depth look at the various stages of Nichol’s famous philosophical written work, Martyrology Book 5, from conception to outcome. Next time you find yourself in a lull between classes, why not stop by and draw inspiration?

Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre

When: October 14–16 / Fri: 12:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m., Sat: 12:00 p.m.–5:30 p.m., Sun: 12:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m.

There’s lots to see and do at the Vancouver Outsider Arts Festival: workshops, live performances, and art displays from 60+ artists with “wildly diverse aesthetics.” Presented by the Community Arts Council of Vancouver, this annual festival is “Canada’s first and only festival for Outsider Art.” From pop music to Cantonese opera and poetry readings to paintings, don’t miss this opportunity to support diverse, hard-working artists and perhaps discover a new genre of interest.

Illustration Isolation: Online Life Drawing Event

Where: Remote via Zoom

When: Every Thursday / 4:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.

Do you enjoy illustrating, or are you interested in trying it out for the first time in an inclusive environment? Then I have the perfect, recurring event for you! Illustration Isolation is a live online figure drawing class. Draw along with world-class illustrators using reference photography from skilled photographers, and watch and converse with guest illustrators as they work their magic. Artists of all skill levels are encouraged to join. I’ve never been good at drawing, but that won’t stop me from joining! What better way to release pent-up stress from a busy day than putting pencil to paper and letting your inner child loose?