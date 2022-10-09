Two-Minute Drill: Charlotte Prangley

By: Simran Sarai, Sports Writer

Charlotte Prangley is a sophomore on the women’s cross country team in her third year of a biomedical and physiology degree. Prior to joining SFU, Prangley competed for North Vancouver’s Argyle Secondary School and the Hershey Harriers. She specializes in the 800 m and 1500 m races.

Q: What is your go to pre-race song?

A: Usually something that’s lighthearted and upbeat. During the race, I like to repeat it in my head [to] set the pace. I think [the last song I listened to] was Dog Days Are Over [by Florence + The Machine].

Q: What is the best course you’ve ever raced on?

A: I really like when they have hills. I liked last year’s Bellingham course [ . . . ] it had a nice forest part, and then it also had some gravel, and some grass.

Q: If you could pick one Olympian to have lunch with, who would it be and why?

A: I think Mo Farah because I’m English, so I really like him. He’s also my cousin’s favourite. When we were younger, we would always follow his races and watch him. He’s been a big inspiration for me.

Q: What is your least favourite workout?

A: 1K repeats. We do this one at Burnaby Lake, which is like six times 1K. They’re super fast, we don’t get much rest, and they’re just really hard.

Q: How do you unwind after a race?

A: It honestly depends on the race. Sometimes if I’ve had a race that really drained me, I’ll kind of escape and go hide somewhere. I remember once when I was younger, I sat in the forest for half an hour.

Q: What is something you wish people knew about cross country?

A: I wish they knew how big the races were. I feel like when you think of cross country races you only think there’s a few people. I remember before I did anything at SFU, I was used to racing with 50 people. But they’re actually very big — 150 people, sometimes 200.

Q: If SFU women’s cross country could have a team pet, what animal would it be? What would its name be?

A: I think I’d choose a dog.

(I guess McFog didn’t cut it?)

Q: SFU women’s cross country came out with superlatives, which one would you be assigned?

A: Most likely to do something clumsy. During our workout yesterday, during our warmup, I accidentally ran off a little bridge and fell into the bushes.