This week at SFU

By

All the athletic action from March 7–13

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Home Games

Saturday, March 12: women’s softball vs Western Oregon at Beedie Field (12:00 p.m.)

Game one of doubleheader

Saturday, March 12: women’s softball vs Western Oregon at Beedie Field (2:00 p.m.)

Game two of doubleheader

Sunday, March 13: women’s softball vs Western Oregon at Beedie Field (12:00 p.m.)

Game one of doubleheader

Sunday, March 13: women’s softball vs Western Oregon at Beedie Field (2:00 p.m.)

Away Games

Monday, March 7: men’s golf at the Poppy Ridge Invitational in California (all day)

Day one of two

Finished 13 th overall last meet

Tuesday, March 8: men’s golf at the Poppy Ridge Invitational in California (all day)

Day two of two

Wednesday, March 9: swimming NCAA Championships in North Carolina

Day one of four

Last event of the season

Thursday, March 10: swimming NCAA Championships in North Carolina

Day two of four

Friday, March 11: swimming NCAA Championships in North Carolina

Day three of four

Friday, March 11: track and field NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Kansas

Day one of two

Last indoor track event of the season

Saturday, March 12: swimming NCAA Championships in North Carolina

Day four of four

Saturday, March 12: track and field NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Kansas

Day two of two