This week at SFU

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor
Home Games
Saturday, March 12: women’s softball vs Western Oregon at Beedie Field (12:00 p.m.)
- Game one of doubleheader
Saturday, March 12: women’s softball vs Western Oregon at Beedie Field (2:00 p.m.)
- Game two of doubleheader
Sunday, March 13: women’s softball vs Western Oregon at Beedie Field (12:00 p.m.)
- Game one of doubleheader
Sunday, March 13: women’s softball vs Western Oregon at Beedie Field (2:00 p.m.)
Away Games
Monday, March 7: men’s golf at the Poppy Ridge Invitational in California (all day)
- Day one of two
- Finished 13th overall last meet
Tuesday, March 8: men’s golf at the Poppy Ridge Invitational in California (all day)
- Day two of two
Wednesday, March 9: swimming NCAA Championships in North Carolina
- Day one of four
- Last event of the season
Thursday, March 10: swimming NCAA Championships in North Carolina
- Day two of four
Friday, March 11: swimming NCAA Championships in North Carolina
- Day three of four
Friday, March 11: track and field NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Kansas
- Day one of two
- Last indoor track event of the season
Saturday, March 12: swimming NCAA Championships in North Carolina
- Day four of four
Saturday, March 12: track and field NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Kansas
- Day two of two
