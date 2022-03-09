This week at SFU

Photo of a golfer swinging at the ball
Swimming and track wrap up their season while softball kickstarts a four game series at home. Billi Derleth / Hawai'i Hilo

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor 

Home Games

Saturday, March 12: women’s softball vs Western Oregon at Beedie Field (12:00 p.m.)

  • Game one of doubleheader 

Saturday, March 12: women’s softball vs Western Oregon at Beedie Field (2:00 p.m.) 

  • Game two of doubleheader 

Sunday, March 13: women’s softball vs Western Oregon at Beedie Field (12:00 p.m.) 

  • Game one of doubleheader 

Sunday, March 13: women’s softball vs Western Oregon at Beedie Field (2:00 p.m.) 

 

Away Games

Monday, March 7: men’s golf at the Poppy Ridge Invitational in California (all day) 

  • Day one of two 
  • Finished 13th overall last meet 

Tuesday, March 8: men’s golf at the Poppy Ridge Invitational in California (all day) 

  • Day two of two 

Wednesday, March 9: swimming NCAA Championships in North Carolina 

  • Day one of four 
  • Last event of the season

Thursday, March 10: swimming NCAA Championships in North Carolina 

  • Day two of four 

Friday, March 11: swimming NCAA Championships in North Carolina 

  • Day three of four

Friday, March 11: track and field NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Kansas

  • Day one of two 
  • Last indoor track event of the season 

Saturday, March 12: swimming NCAA Championships in North Carolina 

  • Day four of four 

Saturday, March 12: track and field NCAA Division II Indoor Championships in Kansas

  • Day two of two

 

