The Inside Scoop

The student body weighs in on this week’s games

By: Greg Makarov, Sports Writer

) Will Garret Hilton ( hockey ) score a goal next game?

88% yes

12% no

16 votes total

2.) Will the men’s basketball team have a winning recording in February?

76% yes

24% no

17 votes total

3.) Will the softball team win their first game of the season on February 18?

88% yes

12% no

17 votes total

4.) Will the swim team win more than four individual races next meet?

89% yes

11% no

18 votes total

5.) Will the women’s basketball team score more than 70 points next game?

72% yes

28% no

18 votes total

Make sure to follow The Peak on Instagram (@peaksfu) to get a chance to vote!