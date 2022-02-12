The Inside Scoop

By: Greg Makarov, Sports Writer
- ) Will Garret Hilton (hockey) score a goal next game?
88% yes
12% no
16 votes total
2.) Will the men’s basketball team have a winning recording in February?
76% yes
24% no
17 votes total
3.) Will the softball team win their first game of the season on February 18?
88% yes
12% no
17 votes total
4.) Will the swim team win more than four individual races next meet?
89% yes
11% no
18 votes total
5.) Will the women’s basketball team score more than 70 points next game?
72% yes
28% no
18 votes total
Make sure to follow The Peak on Instagram (@peaksfu) to get a chance to vote!
