The Inside Scoop

A photo of a cartoon character with rosy cheeks, an orange shirt, and brown hair eating a slice of pie with the pi sign carved into it
SFU students feel good about the chances that teams have of picking up a win this week. Illustration: Maple Sukontasukkul / The Peak

By: Greg Makarov, Sports Writer

  1. ) Will Garret Hilton (hockey) score a goal next game? 

88% yes 

12% no 

16 votes total 

2.) Will the men’s basketball team have a winning recording in February? 

76% yes 

24% no 

17 votes total 

3.) Will the softball team win their first game of the season on February 18? 

88% yes 

12% no 

17 votes total 

4.) Will the swim team win more than four individual races next meet

89% yes 

11% no 

18 votes total 

5.) Will the women’s basketball team score more than 70 points next game? 

72% yes 

28% no 

18 votes total 

