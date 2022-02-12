The Rundown

You have 11 new notifications from The Peak

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Takedown: SFU’s women’s wrestling team dominates the Golden (bear emoji) Invitational with 67 team points! 28 more than the second place team.

Megaphone (emoji) Shoutout to seniors Karla Godinez–Gonzalez, Lauren Mason, and Alyvia Fiske for winning their divisions.

Date: January 29

Back at it again: Ahl ran the second-fastest indoor mile in GNAC history.

Date: January 30

No surprise here: the SFU women win (winning medal emoji) the Invitational Distance Medley Relay. The team consists of sophomores Megan Roxby and Emily Lindsay and juniors Emily Chilton and Alison Andrews-Paul.

Date: January 30

Congratulations (confetti emoji) to SFU football (football emoji) linebacker Griffin Barrett for being named as an NCAA Division II All-American Honourable Mention.

Date: January 31

Congratulations to SFU senior setter (volleyball emoji) Julia Tays who just turned pro, officially signing with Raiffeisen Volley Toggenburg in Switzerland! (Switzerland flag emoji)

Date: January 31

(peace sign emoji) wins for the men’s wrestling team who win over Southwest Oregon Community College and Clackamas Community College. They have only lost one meet this season.

Date: January 31

Turnaround time (clock emoji): the men’s basketball team win their away game against Western Oregon by a score of 75–73 after dropping two games against Central Washington — including their first loss at home.

Date: February 1

Take a bow Wilfried Balata and Julian Roche — SFU’s top performers in a win (gold emoji) against Western Oregon with 19 and 18 points, respectively.

Date: February 1

Second time’s the charm (gold sparkly emoji): the women’s basketball team gets the victory over Saint Martin’s at home after dropping their last game on the road to them.

Great showing for sophomore Jessica Wisotzki with 21 points and veteran Jessica Jones with 19.

Date: February 1

Heads up SFU: the softball (softball emoji) team will compete in their first game since 2020 against Eastern New Mexico on February 18. We break down the excitement surrounding the trip with sophomore Rebecca Kirkpatrick and junior Lauren Schwartz next week!

Date: Feb 7

Weekend swim (water emoji): the swim team will be in Victoria this Saturday and Sunday to take on UVIC.

Date: Feb 7