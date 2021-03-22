Need to Know, Need to Go: March 22–28

Arts & Culture events to check out around the Lower Mainland

By: Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

Art by Surrey Secondary School Students | Surrey Art Gallery | February 6–April 30 | FREE with registration

Featuring the artwork of over 50 Surrey secondary school students, this Surrey Art Gallery exhibition covers different themes, such as the pandemic and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Attendees can book their visit by emailing artgallery@surrey.ca or by calling 604-501-5566, extension 1.

The Real Mandrake the Magician | Museum of Surrey | February 17–May 16 | FREE with registration

The Museum of Surrey’s latest exhibit honours the life and legacy of Leon Giglio, also known as local legend, “Mandrake the Magician.” The exhibit features his props, posters, comic books, and costumes. Visitors can book their one-hour visit by calling 604-592-6956 or by emailing museum@surrey.ca.

Return of the Trickster Book Launch | Zoom | March 22 from 6–7 p.m. | FREE with registration

The Jack and Doris Shadbolt Fellowship and various SFU departments will be hosting the Return of the Trickster Book Launch. Eden Robinson’s final installment of her Trickster trilogy follows the journey of Jared, a teenager who survived a fight with his vengeful aunt Georgina. Participants can register via Eventbrite.

Artist Salon Webinar with Sandeep Johal | Zoom and Facebook Live | March 27 from 1–2:30 p.m. | FREE with registration

In the second session of the Richmond Art Gallery’s Artist Salon webinar series, local visual artist and muralist Sandeep Johal will discuss her journey as an artist in residence, offer advice to other aspiring artists, and answer audience questions. The live stream will include live transcription. Seats can be reserved by registering on Eventbrite.

On Memory, Mythmaking, and Community Resilience | Online | March 27 from 1–3 p.m. | FREE with registration

As part of the Powell Street Festival Society’s Paueru Gai Dialogue series, this session will reflect on Japanese culture, internment camps, and resilience. The host, John Endo Greenaway, will interview panellists Sherri Kajiwara, Bryce Kanbara, and Michael Prior, all of whom are artists. After the panel, participants will discuss their opinions with others in breakout rooms and submit their questions to the panellists. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.