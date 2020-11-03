Need to Know, Need to Go from November 2 to 8

By: Charlene Aviles, Peak Associate

c̓əc̓əwitəl̕ | Helping Each Other | ch’áwatway | Museum of Vancouver | September 16 to December 9 | $10 for adults or free for individuals self-identifying as Indigenous

The c̓əc̓əwitəl̕ | Helping Each Other | ch’áwatway exhibit, presented by the YVR Art Foundation and the Museum of Vancouver (MOV), will showcase the artwork of the 2019 YVR Art Foundation Emerging and Mid-Career Artist Scholarship recipients. This exhibition’s themes include “resilience, memory, and identity, through reconnection with ancestral knowledge and lands.” Tickets can be purchased on MOV’s website. Physical distancing measures will be in effect.

Heart of the City Festival | Online via Zoom and in-person at various venues | October 28 to November 8 | FREE (donations encouraged)

The Vancouver Moving Theatre Society presents the 17th Annual Downtown Eastside Heart of the City Festival. This year’s theme is “This Gives Us Strength,” which represents the Downtown Eastside community’s resilience. The festival will host online events via Zoom and in-person events at viewing rooms or screening outposts throughout Vancouver. At venues, COVID-19 safety protocols will be implemented, and face masks are encouraged. Enjoy several events ranging from spoken word, opera, music, to film screenings. Excluding events with mandatory tickets, most events are free with donations encouraged.

The Polygon’s Third Realm Filmmaking Workshop (online) | November 3 to 6 | Free

Industry professionals will teach participants the basics of the short film production process with The Polygon Gallery’s Third Realm exhibition as the primary source of inspiration. Participants will create a one-to-three-minute short film that will premiere at the Polygon Gallery’s Special Showcase Event. The workshop sessions require access to “a smartphone with a working camera and a computer capable of downloading and running Filmora9 video editor.” Participants will receive a free version of Filmora9. Prospective participants who lack the required technology may e-mail learn@thecinematheque.ca for assistance. Registration will occur through the gallery’s Eventbrite page.

Remembering New Westminster During WWII (online) | November 7 at 10 a.m. | Free

The New Westminster Museum Gallery invites guest speaker Gordon Whitney to reflect on his adolescence in New Westminster. During the WWII Japanese-Canadian internment camps, Whitney lost contact with his friend Kazumi Shintani. After years of separation, Whitney and Shintani reconnected with each other. Whitney reflects on his time away from Shintani and the lessons he learned from it.