W.A.C. Bennett Library and Lorne Davies Complex expand in-person services

Written by: Mahdi Dialden, News Writer

SFU Burnaby has expanded select services to open under certain protocols and restrictions for the rest of the Fall 2020 semester.

Only the main floor of the W.A.C. Bennett Library is open for use Monday through Friday between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Along with the library itself, students will have access to library equipment, such as computers, scanners, and seating space.

The library is only open to current SFU students and will be required to show their SFU ID upon entrance. Students must follow social distancing protocols, are recommended to wear a mask, and must use the hand sanitizer at the entrance.

There will not be any in-person services at the library. If a student wishes to rent a book they may request it on the SFU Library Catalogue — with the option of a contactless pick-up or digital delivery. There is also the option to speak to a librarian online, for any questions that arise.

SFU Athletics & Recreation have also recently announced the reopening of the Lorne Davies Complex with access restricted to the swimming pool and fitness centre. Facilities may be used by SFU students, staff, and faculty, and requires registration before arrival.

Drop-in services will not be available, and anyone registering for use is limited to a one-time slot per facility, per day. There is a three-strike policy if someone who is registered doesn’t show up to their scheduled slot. Anyone registered may cancel their booking 30 minutes prior to their scheduled time.

Upon arrival to the facility, students will be required to show their SFU ID and will be asked COVID-19 screening questions, such as whether they have symptoms and travelling details. They will also have their temperature taken, and social distancing is still in effect where possible. Masks are recommended when entering and leaving, and users are asked to have their workout clothes on upon arrival since the change rooms are closed.

For more information regarding the library and athletic facilities, visit their respective websites.