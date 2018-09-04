SFU football win first game in nearly four years ending 33-game losing streak

Yes, what you heard is true: the Simon Fraser University football team has won a game. Their four season, 33-game losing streak is now over, and it took new head coach Thomas Ford only one game. What is more impressive, however, is the dominating fashion in which they won in front of 1,265 fans at Terry Fox Field.

The Clan hit the ground running, leading 21–0 just nine minutes into the game. Their initial lead came via the run as Jason Nelson got his first touchdown for Simon Fraser with a one-yard run. The second touchdown came on the defensive end as cornerback Jaryn Bailey got a 60-yard interception return shortly after. Finally, quarterback Miles Richardson and wide receiver Rysen John connected for a 38-yard touchdown, something that we should get used to this season.

By the end of the first half, the team had given themselves a 35–0 lead, giving them the freedom to play backup players in the second half.

Before the end of the third quarter, Richardson had thrown for three touchdown passes before handing the ball over to freshman quarterback Justin Seiber, who threw a touchdown pass to Devin O’Hea on the final play of the third.

Nelson ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns on the day while receivers Ethan Beselt (seven catches, 85 yards), O’Hea (four catches, 80 yards), John (two catches, 48 yards), and Robert Meadors (three catches, 40 yards) each got a touchdown of their own.

“We have a really fun offence and guys want to play in it and get on the field because we move the ball around,” Ford told SFU Athletics. “We don’t rely on one or two guys to get the job done. In this system everyone contributes and you saw that this afternoon.”

While the offence was great, the defence more than held their own as well under coordinator Taylor Summers. Willamette had 12 first downs, -9 rushing yards and only 134 yards of total offence in the game.

While it is easy to get excited about ending such a long losing streak, head coach Ford kept it in perspective when speaking to SFU Athletics. “I’m so excited for our players because this group of guys believe in what we are doing and they don’t care about the history, and they don’t care about the losing streak,” said Ford. “For them they are starting our season 1-0 and that’s all that matters.”

Peak player of the game: Miles Richardson

While he didn’t need all four quarters to do it, Richardson had an excellent game, throwing for 180 yards on 12–17 pass completions with three touchdown passes. He did exactly what you would expect from a senior quarterback, directing the offence with poise and setting the tone for the game.

What’s next:

SFU will now hit the road for their first Great Northwest Athletic Conference game of the season against Azusa Pacific University in Glendora, California. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m on Saturday, September 8.