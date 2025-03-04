SFU professor develops guidelines for social connection

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

When sick or injured, we’re told to go to the doctor. But what about when we’re lonely? As cited by SFU News, a 2023 study from the US Department of Health and Human Services found that social disconnection, or being socially isolated and lonely, increases the likelihood of premature death just as much as smoking 15 cigarettes a day does.

Now, an initiative led by SFU assistant professor of health sciences Kiffer Card is trying to eliminate the public health issue of loneliness. Card, also the scientific director for the Canadian Alliance for Social Connection and Health (CASCH), headed a project focused on developing national guidelines for improving social connection for individuals and groups. These guidelines were designed in collaboration with GenWell — an organization that creates programs and campaigns aimed at strengthening social connections for Canadians. Similarly, CASCH works “to combat loneliness and social isolation by fostering collaboration among institutions.”

While “loneliness and social isolation can lead to stress [and] depression,” they can also lead to a weaker immune system, according to the project. Cortisol, known as the stress hormone, tends to go up when we’re lonely. For one, cortisol reduces bodily functions that are not absolutely necessary in a moment of high stress, like digestion. If sustained for long periods, this state of stress can lead to an increased risk of issues like heart disease, digestive issues, muscle pain, and more. Cortisol also reduces inflammation. While this may be positive in the short term, it can ultimately suppress the immune system over time.

The recent study, which informed these guidelines, recruited “expert consultants” on loneliness. These consultants were found by contacting known authors within the academic field of loneliness and emailing professional organizations. Through iterative interviews, researchers asked these consultants how the guidelines should look.

“By prioritizing social connection, we can combat the rising mental health crises, reduce healthcare costs, and build a more resilient and cohesive society.” — Kiffer Card, assistant professor of health sciences, SFU

Results from the first round of interviews were converted into thematically similar groups, which were then presented to participants as statements. Individuals were asked how much they agreed with the statements, and how much importance they attributed to them. Next, researchers created a set of guidelines based on data from these two rounds. A focus group with people who are 2SLGBTQIA+, non-white, immigrants, and live with disabilities also rated their level of support for these guidelines, which were then fine-tuned.

Ultimately, researchers settled on six individual and community guidelines for improving social connection. Individual guidelines include emphasizing social connection, focusing on social confidence, and building multiple kinds of relationships. Community guidelines include prioritizing social connection “in policies and practices,” emphasizing “accessibility and inclusion,” and creating spaces that lend themselves well to social connection.

In a recent SFU News release, Card stated “the guidelines are a crucial advancement in public health.” He noted, “Implementing these guidelines may present challenges, but the potential benefits for individual and societal health are immense.

“By prioritizing social connection, we can combat the rising mental health crises, reduce healthcare costs, and build a more resilient and cohesive society.” He also acknowledged that transforming these guidelines from paper to people’s lives can come with challenges. Social inequalities like lack of housing, transportation, and suitable outdoor spaces can make social connections harder.

For a full list of individual and community guidelines, and to learn more about the project, visit socialconnectionguidelines.org.