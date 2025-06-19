Peak Speaks

By: Lucaiah Smith-Miodownik, News Writer

The Peak hits Reddit to ask SFU students some serious and thought-provoking questions!

Q: Would you rather get a dollar for every raccoon you see on campus but you can only listen to Nickelback for the rest of your life, or $1 million if the gondola ever gets built but you can never eat at Tim’s again? Why?

u/ManyMilesLongAway:: “$1 million but no Tim’s. Once its grilled cheese died, my love for Tim’s followed.”

u/powerclipper780:: “Nickelback is sick. You’re telling me I could be wealthy and musically fulfilled? Sign me up.”

u/rebeccarightnow:: “The gondola being built is more likely than me ever not regretting Tim’s. So sure, I’ll take a chance on getting paid for it instead of condemning myself to a life of misery with the first option.”

u/manOmanytendies42:“$1 million if the gondola ever gets built. Nickelback is a fate worse than death.”

u/FierceCat5020: “$1 million, and start my own coffee shop right away.”

u/stopruining: “$1 million and free my guts from the tyranny of the farmers wrap & iced cap combo? Sign me up.”

u/masterugway: “I don’t think Nickelback themselves would pick the first option.”