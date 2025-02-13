Cosmic glamour at The Birdhouse

By: Yasmin Hassan, Staff Writer

It was a cool night in January, my new boots dug into my heels and made it hard to walk straight, but I kept trudging happily on towards my beacon of light; The Birdhouse. Why? Because Man Up hosted the fifth volume of their astrology drag show, and I couldn’t miss that! This was their biggest line up of drag stars all year, all of whom performed iterations of their actual Gregorian zodiac signs. I’ve never been to a drag show, though I am a lover of the art, so it was safe to say I was squirming with anticipation waiting for the show to start. I got myself a raspberry mule from their lovely bar, and started exploring the mystical venue.

This venue never fails to impress me with its eye-catching decor, glittering disco balls, intricate wall murals, and comfy seating, making each corner of the venue elaborately designed for fun. While waiting for the show to start, my partner and I played Mario Kart on one of the N64 consoles they had, which was already a banger way to start off the night. People dressed up as their signs, including horns, scales, and other accessories alluding to the zodiacs. The music was a mix of club classics from the ‘90s and 2000s, with an occasional tinge of Chappell Roan; the equilibrium of vibes. A note about accessibility: there was an interpreter for those hard of hearing and/or deaf (we love Alicia!), which I really appreciated seeing. The crowd sang happy birthday to the event’s emcee, PONYBOY; I believe they are a Taurus because they were wearing flashy cowboy attire which was really neat.

This show went on till 2:00 a.m., though I only stayed until around midnight, meaning I got to see acts one and two. Regardless, I witnessed the awe-inspiring performances of Amy Grindhouse as Aquarius, Rose Butch as Pisces, Mikki Wikki as Aries, Bliss as Taurus, Mx Bukuru as Gemini, Serenity Meadows as Cancer, and Velvet Ryder as Leo.

Amy Grindhouse came out with a bang. I was not expecting to see her tatas right off the bat, but was I complaining? I couldn’t take my eyes off her because she looked drop-dead gorgeous and scintillating, like most Aquarians. Rose Butch’s unexpected on-stage costume changes — from fluffy clouds with stars to a baby blue mod dress — were so charming and on par for Pisces; emotional hotties! Mikki Wikki and her backup dancers dancing to “Hung Up” blew me away. The energetic, Madonna-esque choreography? Hello? Like, eating down would be an understatement. No wonder they’re an Aries (ahem, like yours truly). Mx Bukuru’s outfit was giving business meets clubbing, which I think perfectly captures the two-sided nature of Geminis. Serenity Meadows had everyone singing “My Heart Will Go On.” When I say we had a choir, we had a choir. She floated down into the crowd during the song as well, which just made her seem more ethereal! Velvet Ryder was such a curveball as I’ve never seen a drag king perform, but I have to say it was very entertaining. First of all, the song choice of “Sexy And I Know It” was amazing. Second, the cheeks coming out at the end!? I wasn’t ready! It was a necessary measure though — the crowd loved it.

PONYBOY had said that if we didn’t have any money to tip, then we would pay for it in return with our cheering and support, and I think we delivered quite well! I lost my voice by the end of it; that’s how you know it was a good night. Although I couldn’t stay to watch all the performances, I had still gotten a full tour of amazing artists and experiences woven into one colossal showcase. The tailoring of costumes, songs, expressions, and dancing to fit the personality types of the zodiac signs, just shows the dedication and creativity these artists have to their craft!