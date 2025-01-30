The race that defined 12 years: a peek into the Chinese zodiac

By: Izzy Cheung, Arts & Culture and Sports Editor

My family has always celebrated the New Year with confetti and candy at the turn of midnight. At the end of January or the start of February, we go to my grandma’s to celebrate Lunar New Year. Even so, I’ve never followed the Chinese Lunisolar calendar — it wasn’t the main calendar to follow in Canada (where I was born), so it never ranked high on my list of priorities. However, as I’ve grown older, I’ve realized that learning more about this calendar means preserving my culture’s history despite moving from its point of origin, which is something I’ve set my sights on doing.

My grandma has two birthdays. Her first birthday is the actual day that she was born, way back when she lived in the busy city of Macau. This is the birthday we celebrate with her to this day. Her second birthday didn’t come until she moved to Canada. Due to Canada’s use of the Gregorian calendar, she had to convert her Lunisolar birthday to align with the new calendar. As a kid, I never understood why this was the case. Why did she follow a different calendar, and how did this calendar come to be?

The Chinese Lunisolar calendar uses both the orbits of the moon around Earth, and the Earth around the sun, to record time. Because of the complexities behind this, this calendar has a 13th month in it every couple of years. If there are occasionally 13 months, though, then how are the years decided?

I first learned about the great race in a kindergarten classroom. When I had more questions, I went to my family. Even now, I’ve had to consult some online sources to polish off some details. What I can garner about this story is that no two are the same — but all of them follow the same idea.

Myths state that twelve animals were called together to partake in a race. The emperor, who orchestrated the competition, told the animals their placement in the race would dictate the order of their zodiac. Each year that passed would be given to a particular animal, hence why Chinese New Year celebrations will typically include depictions of that animal.

The way the story was told to me was that the rat was teased for being too small. The other animals thought, because the rat was smaller than them, it would be the slowest of the creatures. However, towards the end of the race, the animals had to cross a deep river, and many couldn’t traverse it on their own. The rat, who had grown friendly with the ox during the race, asked if they could hop on the ox’s back as they crossed the river. The ox agreed, and the two crossed the river together. When they reached the other side, the rat crossed the finish line first, with the ox coming in second.

The tiger came in third place, having bravely fought through the river to finish the race. In fourth was the rabbit, who had a little help crossing by jumping onto rocks and floating logs. The dragon, who could have flown over and easily came in first, finished in fifth. They sensed that others needed help and decided to take care of them instead. While retellings of this story differ, they all end with the same order. The snake came in sixth, the horse in seventh, the goat in eighth, the monkey in ninth, the rooster in tenth, and the dog and pig in 11th and 12th respectively.

Learning about the great race has been a long process for me. It started when I was young, and has grown throughout the years. I view it similarly to how I’ve immersed myself in my culture. Things were introduced to me as a child, but I hadn’t opened my mind to exploring them until now. I can’t say the Chinese Lunisolar calendar is currently my main source for time — but as Lunar New Year approaches, I’m excited to see what the year of the snake has in store.

Note: Because Chinese New Year tends to start anywhere from mid-January to early February, this may mean that a person born in January of a particular year is actually part of the zodiac from the previous year. For example, someone born in January 1996 would have been born during the year of the pig instead of the rat.

Rat — 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020, 2032

The rat is known for its ability to think quickly and effectively, which helped it secure first place in the race. Other attributes include being “smart, versatile, and good at saving money.” Every new cycle of the zodiac animals starts with the rat, meaning that 2032 will be the next time the calendar refreshes itself.

Ox — 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021, and 2033

Those born during the year of the ox are seen as having “diligence, perseverance, honesty,” and more. You’re a hard worker with a loyal heart. In the context of Chinese New Year celebrations, the ox symbolizes “agricultural abundance” and “prosperity.”

Tiger — 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022, and 2034

Tigers carry great significance in Chinese culture. Highly regarded as “the king of all beasts in China,” this zodiac animal is known for being cool as a cucumber with unparalleled confidence. Go get ‘em, tiger!

Rabbit — 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023, and 2035

Universally speaking, rabbits are regarded as cute, cuddly animals, though the Chinese zodiac views them a little differently. Because of their nature, the characteristics most associated with this zodiac are “longevity, peace, and prosperity.”

Dragon — 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024, and 2036

While the tiger is a big part of Chinese culture, the dragon may be considered an even bigger factor. Dragons are thought of as “majestic and powerful,” in part due to their intimidating personage.

Snake — 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025, and 2037

2025 is the year of the snake. Similar to the rat, this zodiac animal is renowned for its intelligence, as well as its “charm, elegance, and transformation.” The year of the snake begins on January 29.

Horse — 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, and 2026

If you’re born during the year of the horse, the horoscopes typically say that you are “hardworking, warm-hearted, and independent.” As well, it’s said that the horse has an energetic and extroverted spirit.

Goat/ram/sheep — 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, and 2027

In Chinese culture, the goat (also known as the ram or sheep) is described as being very “nurturing” yet determined. A docile character, the goat is more of a caretaker compared to some of the other animals’ individual and hard-willed personalities.

Monkey — 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, and 2028

Like the rat and the snake, the monkey is thought of as a jokester who uses their penchant for entertainment to exhibit its fast thinking and wit. Monkeys are highly intelligent animals that “can be great companions.”

Rooster — 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029

The rooster is a confident animal that has a very high sense of self-worth. A blunt animal, it prides itself in working for what it’s owed and keeping things honest. With its extroverted personality, it can command a room like no one else.

Dog — 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, and 2030

Those born in the year of the dog are loyal to the highest degree. These animals aren’t loyal like the nurturing goat — instead, they regard their loved ones like partners. They won’t coddle you, but they will do everything in their power to ensure your happiness.

Pig — 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, and 2031

The final animal of the Chinese zodiac is the pig. As the last animal to finish the race, the pig is regarded as a symbol of “wealth, felicity, honesty, and practicality.” Some even claim that piggy banks were inspired by the zodiac animal’s characteristics, as people believe that the animal will “bring good luck monetarily.”