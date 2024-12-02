SFU Women in Computing Science have been transforming the program for the past 20 years

By: Denise Siu, SFU student

Editor’s note: Denise Siu is an executive member of SFU WiCS.

The SFU Women in Computing Science (WiCS) is an organization that deserves more recognition. Our organization is inclusive of nonbinary, transgender, and gender non-conforming individuals.

Over the past few years, our growth has been nothing short of inspiring to watch. SFU WiCS advocates for its members through the vibrant community it has created — running as many as 30 initiatives per semester, made possible by hardworking student volunteers. These include everything: from networking opportunities and office tours to social events, technical workshops, high school outreach, grad events, a mentorship program, lunch with professors, and more.

Since the early 2000s and continuing through 2015, UBC undergraduate enrollment data shows that men have made up about 70% of the students enrolled in computing science undergraduate programs. Individuals who do not identify as men often find themselves in the minority, which can be an isolating experience. The community that WiCS has built, the support system it provides, and the opportunities it brings highlights the importance and need for this organization. Former SFU WiCS executive member, Harpreet Dubb said, “Being a part of WiCS has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my university journey. When I first joined, I was looking for a supportive community where I could connect with others in computer science, and WiCS provided exactly that.”

Earlier this year, SFU WiCS celebrated its 20th anniversary, a significant milestone for its generations of members. At the reunion event some of the organization’s founders, Dr. Angelica Lim and Dr. Parmit Chilana — both now faculty at SFU — gave inspiring speeches sharing the beginnings and journey of SFU WiCS over the years. With everyone reflecting on their respective experiences with SFU WiCS, decades of stories were shared by the alum who came out to celebrate. It was uplifting to meet so many of these individuals, to see where they ended up, and how SFU WiCS shaped their paths, making a positive impact in their lives.

“With the continued gender disparity in computing science, events like these are crucial and it truly amazes me what this student-led group is capable of.”

SFU WiCS also works to engage with the next generation of technologists. Try/CATCH, the Computing and Technology Conference for Her, is one of the significant events that WiCS organizes every year for high school outreach. This event has brought over 1,400 students to the SFU Burnaby campus since 2009 for a day of learning about computing. The students listen to a keynote speaker, choose from a variety of technical workshops to attend, and interact with a panel of current university students. The purpose of this event is to generate interest in these young students and empower them to explore and potentially pursue computing.

Gahee K., the now co-president of WiCS, recalled, “I attended Try/CATCH when I was in grade 11. There I learned about the different sectors within the technology industry and was inspired by the people hosting the event. They gave me guidance on the [Software Systems] (SoSy) program at SFU and shared insights about university life. Once I started attending school at SFU, I jumped at the opportunity to help organize Try/CATCH and to inspire the next generation.” This event not only represents so much of what WiCS stands for, but also bridges a gap between high school and university students.

One of the most impactful annual events for current WiCS members is Networking Night in collaboration with SFU Women in Engineering. Planning for this event starts as early as five months before the day itself. The organizing team uses their extra time, on top of coursework and jobs, to gather sponsors, reach out to industry mentors and panelists, and organize logistics to make an unforgettable night for their community members. This year, the event had 22 panelists and mentors from various companies and a strong turnout of student attendees from both computing science and engineering majors who came out to network and gained first-hand insights into their potential future careers. Students got to enjoy a catered dinner while doing speed dating style networking sessions in small groups.

I have been an active member of the Women in Computing Science community for the past four years and it has been the best thing to ever happen to me. I have made lifelong friends, learned so much about the industry and different career paths, and developed indispensable leadership experience which has helped me through my university journey. Although WiCS is only for individuals in computing science at SFU, I hope that everyone can find their own version of WiCS because everyone deserves a community like this one.