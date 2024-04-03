Y/N finds herself caught in the middle between the school’s two most popular guys on the way to her first class

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Heyyyyyy peeps! Here’s ~ chapter One ~ of my FIRST EVR story MY immortal. Remember to coment and let me kno if u want a 2nd chapter. ILL post it Tom unless something wild happens lolllllll :)))))))) OK BYE ENJOYYY — SFU_bookworm

Y/N rushes through the Academic Quadrilateral with her book bog that her parents gath her in hand. She was late because she was runing late to her first class at SFU.

It didnt help that everyone kept stooping her along the way to take pictures of her bag. You see, shes kind of a big deel. I’ll let her explain why.

Y/N’s POV:

Im kind of a big deel. This bag is the same bag my parents had when they defeated the old skool president and turned them into the avocado statue. Wiiiiicked, right?!!

I was nocked out of my thoughts (literally) by what felt like the hardest wall I’d ever felt in my life. It turned out to be a biger problem than that.

“Ughhhhhhh,” I groan in pain as I roll over on the floor. “What was that 4!”

“Sorry!” The person says reaching down to help me up. They pick me up in one swoop, placing me upright on the floor.

Wow, I say. Their super strong.

“I work out,” they replied sheepishly, before BAAAA’ing.

Naturally, I BAAAA’ed back.

Once that exchange was over, I said “oh my gosh I can’t believe I said that out loud. How embarrassing!” (Posing with one hand on my chin and a finger pointed in the air for emfasis). Emfasis is my best friend.

Speaking of Emfasis, they were holding onto a seat for me in class!

“Shoot,” I say. “I have to skedaddle!”

“Wait,” the mysterious man says. “What about your bag, my queen!?”

Queen? That was new, I thought.

“Keep it! I have a feeling we’ll meet again,” I say, showing him my best smoulder and shoulder (it’s the right one).

As I turn around, I collide with something again!!!! What could it be now!

“Woah there, watch where you’re going,” the wall said. The wall was none other than DRAYCONE MOUTHFULL. I know because he’s the headmaster’s son! We’re sworn enemies! After my parents defeated the old headmaster by . . . Idk actually, but they did something . . . the new headmaster took over and swore that they would get revenge on our family.

I had to apply with a different name to get in! I hope he doesn’t somehow recognize me or I’ll be toast (burnt toast to be specific).

I stare up at him from the ground. Typical, he isn’t going to help me up like the other guy did. How glad I am that I don’t have my bag. I just need to get up and make a break for it!

“OIIIIII” he says. “Did you not hear what I said? I said where do you think you’re going? The Academic Quilt is huge. Better answer fast before I tell the headmaster about this.”

Not the headmaster, I think! It’s only my first day! But what if he recognizes my angelic voice? Shoot. I have to think fast.

“HEY DRAYCONE! Why don’t you leave her alone!” Someone shouted. Not just someone. It was the same guy from before!

He came back for me!

Why don’t you can it AIRY PUTTER?” Said DRAYCONE.

Airy putter. So that’s his name. Cool.

“I will once you leave my girlfriend alone.”

Gurlfriend! Did he just call me his girlfriend?

“Girlfriend?” Says DRAYCONE. “Nice going there, but there’s no way anyone would be your girlfriend. Especially not a girl as prtty as this,” he sees staring into my eyes with his stony blue ones, unblinking.

“Hey, don’t stare at her like that,” says AIRY standing in front of me.

“What you going to do about it AIRY?” Says DRAYCONE, pushing a finger into his chest.

GULP. WhT was I going to do? Should I speak up and risk DRAYCONE finding out it’s me? Or do I leave AIRY who was so nice when we met. What did he mean I was his girlfriend!

I should have made a break for it. But, I couldn’t. Something in my heart was keeping me glued to the spot. I just couldn’t tell who I was more interested in. AIRY OR DRAYCONE. But I knew it was time to speak up . . .

IN CHAPTER TOO OF MY IMMORTAL!!!!

THE STORY HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED BECAUSE MY MOM FOUND MY PAGE :((((( THX FOR THE LOVE AND SUPPORT — SFU_bookworm