Chat Room A: The Peak Spoof Brainstorming

By: Izzy Cheung, staff writer
Chat started with EICExtraordinaire, ThePRODOPro, Don’tCOPYMe, and ClickShootPHOTO
Don’tCOPYMe: GM!
ThePRODOPro: Good morning y’all!
EICExtraordinaire: Hiiiiii 🙂
ClickShootPHOTO: hello hello!
Don’tCOPYMe: We’re halfway through the spring semester !!! You know what that means…
EICExtraordinaire: It’s spoof brainstorm time !!!! (★^O^★)
Don’tCOPYMe: Let’s get all the editors in here to decide!
Now entering: That’sNEWSToMe!, What’sYourOPINION?, FEATURE-ing… iHeARTyou, and BeAGoodSPORT
ThePRODOPro: Hello !! We’re starting brainstorming for our spoof issue 😀 what ideas do you all have ??
What’sYourOPINION?: OMG it’s already time for the spoof issue ???? It feels like we just finished Peakflix !!!
EICExtraordinaire: IKR!!! Time flies T_T
That’sNEWSToMe!: We could do a barbie theme?? Include lots of pink and have photos of each staff member as a barbie (＾▽＾)
iHeARTyou: soo cute, great idea（ ＾＾）人（＾＾ ）
Now entering: TheBestSenseOfHUMOUR
TheBestSenseOfHUMOUR: Did someone say BARBIE ???
EICExtraordinaire: ROFL
FEATURE-ing… What about a yearbook kind of format? With tips and tricks to survive the semester? 😕
ClickShootPHOTO: That would be cute <3
What’sYourOPINION?: Hmm, I like that, but it’s a little similar to the Burn Peak we did a few years ago…
BeAGoodSPORT: Maybe we should get the writers and production assistants in here to help us decide!
Now entering: TheWrite1, 2ManyStories, Don’tWriteFor3, 1News1, 2MuchNews, TheWriteSport, 1ProdoAtATime, and 2ProdoForU
1News1: Morning !!
2ManyStories: Hiiii ＼（＾ ＾）／
TheWrite1: Is it time for spoof brainstorming already ???
EICExtraordinaire: Yes !! Any ideas ??
1ProdoAtATime: OMG love the yearbook suggestion
2MuchNews: We could do a “most likely to” section for the yearbook one !!
EICExtraordinaire: FUNNNNN
Don’tCOPYMe: OMG what if we did something like club penguin ?!
TheWriteSport: Like old internet flash games??
BeAGoodSPORT: I love that !!
2ProdoForU: OMG
ClickShootPHOTO: That would be so fun
iHeARTyou: We could even change it to a 2000s internet kind of theme ???
TheWrite1: Yes!!! And we could even talk about 2000s music and fashion!! ^_^/
FEATURE-ing…: YESSSS
ThePRODOPro: What if we did a playlist with a bunch of our favourite 2000s songs in the style of an iPod shuffle??
TheBestSenseOfHUMOUR: YES LOVE IT
That’sNEWSToMe!: We could also include a bunch of callbacks to old internet games that we played??
2MuchNews: Poptropica!!
Don’tWriteFor3: We need LOTS of club penguin
1News1: PUFFLESSSS
EICExtraordinaire: YESSS
2ManyStories: What about some old internet memes/social media platforms ??
Don’tCOPYMe: MySpace??
EICExtraordinaire: I love how this is progressing <<3
ThePRODOPro: I think we have our idea then!
EICExtraordinaire: YAYYYY
Don’tCOPYMe: o(^o^)o
ThePRODOPro: Now we just need to figure out how to make it…