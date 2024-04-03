Chat Room A: The Peak Spoof Brainstorming

By: Izzy Cheung, staff writer

Chat started with EICExtraordinaire, ThePRODOPro, Don’tCOPYMe, and ClickShootPHOTO

Don’tCOPYMe: GM!

ThePRODOPro: Good morning y’all!

EICExtraordinaire: Hiiiiii 🙂

ClickShootPHOTO: hello hello!

Don’tCOPYMe: We’re halfway through the spring semester !!! You know what that means…

EICExtraordinaire: It’s spoof brainstorm time !!!! (★^O^★)

Don’tCOPYMe: Let’s get all the editors in here to decide!

Now entering: That’sNEWSToMe!, What’sYourOPINION?, FEATURE-ing… iHeARTyou, and BeAGoodSPORT

ThePRODOPro: Hello !! We’re starting brainstorming for our spoof issue 😀 what ideas do you all have ??

What’sYourOPINION?: OMG it’s already time for the spoof issue ???? It feels like we just finished Peakflix !!!

EICExtraordinaire: IKR!!! Time flies T_T

That’sNEWSToMe!: We could do a barbie theme?? Include lots of pink and have photos of each staff member as a barbie (＾▽＾)

iHeARTyou: soo cute, great idea（ ＾＾）人（＾＾ ）

Now entering: TheBestSenseOfHUMOUR

TheBestSenseOfHUMOUR: Did someone say BARBIE ???

EICExtraordinaire: ROFL

FEATURE-ing… What about a yearbook kind of format? With tips and tricks to survive the semester? 😕

ClickShootPHOTO: That would be cute <3

What’sYourOPINION?: Hmm, I like that, but it’s a little similar to the Burn Peak we did a few years ago…

BeAGoodSPORT: Maybe we should get the writers and production assistants in here to help us decide!

Now entering: TheWrite1, 2ManyStories, Don’tWriteFor3, 1News1, 2MuchNews, TheWriteSport, 1ProdoAtATime, and 2ProdoForU

1News1: Morning !!

2ManyStories: Hiiii ＼（＾ ＾）／

TheWrite1: Is it time for spoof brainstorming already ???

EICExtraordinaire: Yes !! Any ideas ??

1ProdoAtATime: OMG love the yearbook suggestion

2MuchNews: We could do a “most likely to” section for the yearbook one !!

EICExtraordinaire: FUNNNNN

Don’tCOPYMe: OMG what if we did something like club penguin ?!

TheWriteSport: Like old internet flash games??

BeAGoodSPORT: I love that !!

2ProdoForU: OMG

ClickShootPHOTO: That would be so fun

iHeARTyou: We could even change it to a 2000s internet kind of theme ???

TheWrite1: Yes!!! And we could even talk about 2000s music and fashion!! ^_^/

FEATURE-ing…: YESSSS

ThePRODOPro: What if we did a playlist with a bunch of our favourite 2000s songs in the style of an iPod shuffle??

TheBestSenseOfHUMOUR: YES LOVE IT

That’sNEWSToMe!: We could also include a bunch of callbacks to old internet games that we played??

2MuchNews: Poptropica!!

Don’tWriteFor3: We need LOTS of club penguin

1News1: PUFFLESSSS

EICExtraordinaire: YESSS

2ManyStories: What about some old internet memes/social media platforms ??

Don’tCOPYMe: MySpace??

EICExtraordinaire: I love how this is progressing <<3

ThePRODOPro: I think we have our idea then!

EICExtraordinaire: YAYYYY

Don’tCOPYMe: o(^o^)o

ThePRODOPro: Now we just need to figure out how to make it…