By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

March 20, 2008

UGHHHH! Dear Diary,

I’m calling you a diary even though I’m writing this online cause I’m still talking about my day. So you’re still a diary to me! But just online, which Jessica probably can’t even do anyway! Back to MY story. YESTERDAY was the WORST day of my ENTIIIIIRE life.

It started this morning when my mom forgot to put the Juicy Couture tracksuit that my friends had been waiting all week to twin with in the dryer. So it was too wet to wear to school. She also didn’t let me use my Motorola flip phone to let my friends know about the situation because I went over my minutes last month. And when I tried to tell her it was because of an emergency, (I needed to quiz a friend on which celebrity she’s most compatible with in the newest J-14 magazine), she basically told me to talk to the hand. Can you believe that! She’s a life ruiner, it’s what she does!

When I got to school, I was so worried about what my friends were going to say that I stepped through a huge puddle with my sparkly Hannah Montana light-up sneakers, and the splash completely soaked the end of my dress, which I was wearing on top of my jeans. Just the worst! So I had to change into the old shirt and sweatpants I keep in my locker for gym, and when Jessica saw it (she’s super popular), she called me an outfit repeater in front of the whole class. But here she is wearing last year’s Bobby Jack monkey shirt!

Besides that, school was boring with a capital B today. All I wanted to do was go home and play Lilo and Stitch Sandwich Stacker after my friends said I couldn’t beat their records (I bet them three Silly Bandz brackets that they were wrong), but my dad was working on the family computer all night long! Not only could I not play the game, but I couldn’t even sign in to play Club Penguin with my friends, which we do EVERY night. So not cool of him! It’s like he’s trying to ruin my social life.

Anyway, I have to cut this short or else I’m going to miss the High School Musical marathon on Disney Channel, and I’m NOT missing that after the day I had yesterday. Then, I’ll download a bunch of songs using that free music website my friends told me about. My parents kept bringing it up and calling it something like a “virus” or “pirating,” but what do sick pirates have to do with music? Clearly, they need to learn a thing or two about the internet. I guess they wouldn’t know because they don’t even have their own blog, like me.

That’s it for now. I hope you liked my first blog post, and if you didn’t, then you don’t know awesomeness when it’s right in front of your eyes. Check you out tomorrow.

P.S. Here’s a song for the road

Myimmortal.mp3

P.P.S. you’re so welcome

P.P.P.S. this would make a great story title