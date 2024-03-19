This week at SFU

All the athletic action from March 18 – 24

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Away Games

Friday, March 22–Sunday 24: softball at the Stanislaus State Tournament of Champions in Turlock, California

Opponents include: Cal Poly Humboldt (Friday at 2:00 p.m.), Sonoma State (California) (Friday at 7:00 p.m.), Chico State (California) (Saturday at 11:30 a.m.), California State East Bay (Saturday at 4:30 p.m.), and California State, Dominguez H ills (Sunday at 9:30 a.m.)

SFU was 1–4 at this tourna ment last season

Friday, March 22: lacrosse vs. Utah at 3:00 p.m. in Boise, Idaho

The team is on a three-game winning streak since dropping their first game to the California Golden Bea rs, 16–12

Freshman Oskar Lucas leads the team in scoring with 16 points (9 G, 7 A) in four games played

Saturday, March 23: lacrosse vs. Brigham Young at 2:00 p.m. in Boise, Idaho

SFU beat Brigham Young by one goal ( 11–10 ) when they played last season

First road trip since their one-game visit to Oregon o n March 2

Sunday, March 24: lacrosse vs. Boise State at 12:00 p.m. in Boise, Idaho

Last game of the three-game ro ad trip

SFU’s next game on April 6 will be their first of two home games thi s season

Sunday, March 24: women’s golf at the Colorado State Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational

Finished tied for sixth on day one and fifth on day two of the competitio n last year

Second invitational in as many weeks. Finished 10 th in C alifornia from M arch 11–12

Sunday, March 24: track and field at the UBC Open

Final day of competit ion

SFU won both the men’s and women’s 400-metre hurdle last time around