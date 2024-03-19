This week at SFU

All the athletic action from March 18 – 24

By
Peak Web
-
0
267
PHOTO: Courtesy of SFU Athletics

By: Isabella Urbani, Sports Editor

Away Games 

Friday, March 22–Sunday 24: softball at the Stanislaus State Tournament of Champions in Turlock, California

  • Opponents include: Cal Poly Humboldt (Friday at 2:00 p.m.), Sonoma State (California) (Friday at 7:00 p.m.), Chico State (California) (Saturday at 11:30 a.m.), California State East Bay (Saturday at 4:30 p.m.), and California State, Dominguez Hills (Sunday at 9:30 a.m.)
  • SFU was 1–4 at this tournament last season 

Friday, March 22: lacrosse vs. Utah at 3:00 p.m. in Boise, Idaho 

  • The team is on a three-game winning streak since dropping their first game to the California Golden Bears, 16–12
  • Freshman Oskar Lucas leads the team in scoring with 16 points (9 G, 7 A) in four games played

Saturday, March 23: lacrosse vs. Brigham Young at 2:00 p.m. in Boise, Idaho 

  • SFU beat Brigham Young by one goal (11–10) when they played last season 
  • First road trip since their one-game visit to Oregon on March 2 

Sunday, March 24: lacrosse vs. Boise State at 12:00 p.m. in Boise, Idaho 

  • Last game of the three-game road trip 
  • SFU’s next game on April 6 will be their first of two home games this season

Sunday, March 24: women’s golf at the Colorado State Pueblo Pack Spring Invitational 

  • Finished tied for sixth on day one and fifth on day two of the competition last year
  • Second invitational in as many weeks. Finished 10th in California from March 11–12

Sunday, March 24: track and field at the UBC Open 

  • Final day of competition 
  • SFU won both the men’s and women’s 400-metre hurdle last time around 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply