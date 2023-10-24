By: Sude Guvendik, Staff Writer

Content warning: mentions of Islamophobia and racism.

We must break through the notion that all forms of prejudice are equal. This idea isn’t just misguided; it’s a deliberate act of intellectual dishonesty. Especially with increasing Islamophobic incidents, a dehumanization media campaign, and the spread of anti-Palestinian racism and anti-Muslim bigotry, we should recognize the difference between racism and Islamophobia. Muslims are not a race, and the attempt to pigeonhole Islamophobia as just racism obscures the complex motivations behind this unique form of bias.

One of the main issues with framing Islamophobia as racism is it implies race is the only factor that matters when it comes to discrimination against Muslims. This perspective fails to acknowledge the diversity of the Muslim community and the factors that contribute to anti-Muslim bias.

Thinking of Islamophobia as only racism is not just misleading; it’s detrimental to broader efforts aimed at combating discrimination in all its forms. It reduces Islam, a diverse religious tradition, to nothing more than a cultural marker of non-white people. This framing disregards the varying experiences of religious minorities in a world influenced by factors like race, class, gender, and sexuality.

While racism is often a significant component of anti-Muslim hatred, not all forms of prejudice against Muslims can be accurately categorized as racism. Attempts to racialize Islamophobia fail to consider the wide array of reasons people may harbour anti-Muslim sentiments. Islamophobia is not solely about race; it can also be driven by religious or ideological differences, misunderstandings, and other complex factors that are not adequately addressed when we limit our perspective to racism.

The concept of “racialization” suggests that Muslims can be racialized even though Islam itself is not a race. It argues groups like Arabs and Muslims can face exclusion and discrimination resembling explicit racism, even in the absence of a formal notion of race. However, Islamophobia is not a purely racial concept. Racialization hinges on the idea of physical and social differences, a concept incompatible with religious groups, who do not inherently possess these racial distinctions. Muslims face discrimination not solely because of racism, as they come from varying backgrounds. Islam welcomes people from all walks of life, regardless of their race or ethnicity.

We’re not contesting the fact that racism and Islamophobia intersect. We’re not ignoring the instances where racism plays a role in anti-Muslim prejudice. But our grievance as Muslims is with the growing trend that indiscriminately lumps all manifestations of Islamophobia under racism. Racism, in the conventional sense, is prejudice, discrimination, or antagonism rooted in perceived racial differences. Contemporary discussions have expanded the definition of racism, viewing it as a systemic issue rather than a matter of individual beliefs. From this perspective, racism isn’t just about personal bias but the systemic consequences it produces.

Another significant problem with framing Islamophobia as racism is that it can lead to an overuse and misuse of the term. This can undermine the effectiveness of legitimate anti-racism efforts. We must be accurate and specific when identifying instances of racism to ensure the term maintains its power and relevance.

While racism undoubtedly plays a significant role in some cases of anti-Muslim prejudice, it cannot be the only lens through which we view this complex issue. Instead, it is more productive to view it as a multifaceted problem that includes religious discrimination, cultural bias, and a host of other factors.

We can combat Islamophobia in much the same way we confront other forms of bigotry and racism. Islamophobia isn’t limited to overt rhetoric like calls to ban Muslims. Bigotry can manifest in subtle and insidious ways, often going unnoticed. By educating ourselves on these subtle manifestations and recognizing our own implicit biases, we develop awareness and the capacity to address these issues. Implicit biases exist in all of us, but raising awareness of them empowers us to work towards their elimination.