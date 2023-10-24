The 1 Million March 4 Children brings out fierce support for SOGI 123 curriculum

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

Content Warning: mentions of anti-2SLGBTQIA+ violence.

A sea of protesters gathered in Vancouver on Wednesday, September 20. The 1 Million March 4 Children protest crowd was split between those protesting against the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI 123) curriculum being taught in schools, and those advocating in support of the curriculum.

The 1 Million March 4 Children is an anti-2SLGBTQIA+ movement, supported largely by groups like the Freedom Convoy; the organization is led by far-right activists, and has been linked to anti-2SLGBTQIA+ incidents. The movement aims to end the SOGI 123 curriculum in schools. At the time of writing, a second protest is planned for October 21. This has pushed the Coquitlam library to postpone their drag queen story time reading. The RCMP said they are concerned for the safety of attendees and performers, with the ongoing “high-risk” anti-SOGI protests, according to RCMP Cpl. Alexa Hodgins.

SOGI 123 introduces students to a spectrum of ideas about sexual orientation and gender identity to promote a welcoming environment free from discrimination. The curriculum was first presented in 2016 by the BC United party (previously BC Liberals). In 2004, the Vancouver School Board (VSB) put forth their own “stand-alone” version of SOGI. Today, SOGI is present in 60 school districts across BC and Alberta.

SOGI 123 teachings discourage gender-specific stereotypes, help explain different family structures, and are proactive around transitioning students. Furthermore, they encourage children to ask questions and engage in proactive allyship.

Support for SOGI 123 has been significant after 1 Million March 4 Children’s first march, including a statement from various school district parent advisory boards including Vancouver, Langley, Surrey, Nanaimo-Ladysmith, Vernon, and more. The statement noted, “We firmly assert that any group endeavouring to undermine or segregate our communities has no place in the inclusive environment of BC public education [ . . . ] We believe SOGI inclusive education reflects diversity including the acknowledgment of multiple genders and sexualities, which plays a pivotal role in educating our students about the world they inhabit.”

However, with the show of support, there is a prominent opposition that claims SOGI 123 is “too adult” for children. They aim to eliminate teaching pronouns, gender identity discussions, and ban gender-neutral bathrooms. The 1 Million March 4 Children across Canada had many protesters who joined the rally to “protect [their] children from indoctrination and sexualization,” according to the organizers.

One trope the protesters used to undermine the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is the notion that teaching about gender and sexual orientation is predatory toward children. Jackie Wong unraveled this argument in an article for The Tyee, and compared the introduction of SOGI 123 to accessible buildings and wheelchair ramps. Those with accessibility needs often have bathrooms and resources available to support them. These resources have been ingrained into many societies. “These are cornerstones of accessibility that make public spaces work for the people they are designed to serve,” explained Wong. However, the Conservative Party often uses fear as a catalyst for their anti-2SLGBTQIA+ platform.

The Vancouver District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC) provided a statement to The Peak regarding the recent demonstrations against SOGI 123. “SOGI 123 is a legislated tool used to protect the human rights of those who do not fit into the confines of extremely narrow binaries of existence.” The statement read, “We believe that the protesters are mainly stuck on misinformation about what SOGI 123 is and isn’t, which demonstrates the importance of SOGI existing within the curriculum.”

The BC government released statements on their SOGI information page: “Everyone has a sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI). It’s an inclusive term that applies to everyone, whether they identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two-spirit, heterosexual or cisgender (identifying with the same gender that one was assigned at birth).”

It is critical to highlight the importance of representing marginalized groups, especially Indigenous students, in queer communities. In the SOGI curriculum, Indigenous perspectives on gender are prominent, including views on sexual orientation and gender identity that “contrast European (colonial) beliefs.” Beyond gender identity, SOGI 123 prioritizes including Indigenous learning in high schools. BC First Peoples 11 is a high school class which discusses the “impact of historical exchanges of ideas, practices, and materials among local BC First Peoples and with non-Indigenous peoples.” Contemporary Indigenous Studies 12 focuses on “the varied identities and world views of Indigenous peoples, and the importance of the interconnection of family, relationships, language, culture, and the land.” These are two of the classes SOGI 123 campaigns to implement.

Gender discussions, especially those about trans identities, have been targeted by anti-SOGI protestors expressing concern over younger generations who may be transitioning earlier in life. However, SOGI doesn’t explicitly encourage transitioning. The curriculum is aimed to educate students on existing differences between individuals. SOGI offers a graphic called the Gender Unicorn, created by the Trans Student Educational Resources (TSER). The Gender Unicorn outlines differences and promotes understanding of emotional attraction, physical attraction, sex assigned at birth, gender identity and gender expression, breaking the subject matter down into an understandable fashion.

Allyship is also a topic brought into the curriculum for students who may not identify as queer to further support their peers and friends. “Allyship is important work; it lets 2SLGBTQIA+ youth know that they are not alone. Anyone can do this work, but it is important to remember to listen to, consult with, and represent 2SLGBTQIA+ people in the work you do as an ally,” according to SOGI 123.

A parent, who was present at the 1 Million March 4 Children on September 20 in support of the SOGI 123 curriculum, shared their insight to Global News: “I feel sorry for the children of those parents that choose fear over the reality that teaching our children about sexuality protects them, it protects them from sexual predators actually, it allows them to be empowered in their ability.”

For 2SLGBTQIA+ supports, Trans Care BC is a information hub that is BC-wide, helping people find gender-affirming care and resources. Queer, trans, and two-spirit folks can also find resources, programming, and community events on Qmunity’s website.