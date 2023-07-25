Indigenous Student Centre hosts information session

By: Olivia Sherman, News Writer

On June 12, coordinators from the Indigenous Student Centre (ISC) spoke on the academic, mental, and cultural supports available to students. The session, held by Indigenous Student Life coordinators Jasmin Glaw and Audrey Heath, discussed the ways the program has aided SFU’s Indigenous student body.

Elder Marie Hooper opened the meeting, “Building Indigenous cultures of continuous learning is always progressing toward revitalization of our Indigenous cultures, values, and respect,” she said. “Indigenous art expresses the voices of people for generations and generations to come.”

Audrey Heath began her journey at SFU as an undergraduate in 2018. Heath described the support systems the ISC offers, such as “culturally relevant workshops and support, Elders and Knowledge Keepers, academic resources and advising, mental wellness and counselling support from Indigenous counsellors.” This is in order to support the “physical, emotional, spiritual, and mental well-being” of SFU’s Indigenous student body.

Jasmin Glaw elaborated on the wellness spaces that opened up across Burnaby and Surrey campuses and introduced an upcoming 4th location at the Vancouver campus. “The goal there is to have a similar look, a similar feel, as well as programs and resources in that space.” She added, “Then we will have representation across all three campuses.”

Heath said all of the ISC spaces are open for both undergraduate and graduate students. The amenities available in these spaces include a kitchenette with food and snacks, quiet study spaces, social areas, and a drumming room.

“We’re currently running programs and workshops such as academic advising, library and student learning commons support, counselling, and cultural connections workshops,” Glaw said. “Pretty much everyday, there’s something happening.”

The ISC is also working with Indigenous Elders in order to expand their Elder support program. Five Elders and Knowledge Keepers are in residence at the ISC, providing “further support and guidance,” for Indigenous students and faculty.

The other offered by ISC include many different events to promote community outreach and education, including monthly lunches, holiday parties, welcome events, and more. These spaces and events allow Indigenous students to find a shared community, as well as to get in touch with ISC members to help them on their academic journeys. The ISC also hosts the annual Honouring Feast, which highlights and celebrates Indigenous graduates.

Elder Marie Hooper noted she is glad to be a part of this welcoming community, and is “honoured to be a part of these safe spaces.”

For more information on Indigenous student support, academic advising, cultural workshops, counselling, or career opportunities, the ISC encourages questions to be sent to ask_isc@sfu.ca, or to check out their website at https://www.sfu.ca/students/indigenous.html