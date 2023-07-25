Free resources of SFU

Free as in included with your tuition, so you better take advantage of them!

By: Balqees Jama, SFU Student

The university offers many resources, and students self-organize a variety of supports too. This non-exhaustive list highlights lesser-known free* resources available on the SFU Burnaby campus for graduate and undergraduate students, including Fraser International College (FIC) students. SFU Burnaby campus, alongside the collaborative efforts of students and student-led organizations have made all this possible. Whether it’s addressing food insecurity or finding academic help, these resources are here to aid the well-being and success of the student community, so don’t doubt and make use of them when needed.

Results of a survey run by the Simon Fraser Student Society (SFSS) in January 2020 show 56.8% of students at SFU and FIC experience food insecurity, especially marginalized students. This statistic was likely exacerbated since the COVID-19 pandemic, and is in line with the fact that post-secondary students in Canada are a demographic who struggle with heightened food insecurity compared to the general population. For this reason, more than half of this article is dedicated exclusively to food-related resources.

*“Free” meaning included in our hefty tuition, so you might as well get a bang for your buck.

Graduate Student Society (GSS) Emergency Grocery Card Program

This program is established by the GSS for masters and PhD students. Currently, qualifying recipients each receive two $70 cards per semester. Grocery cards can be used at any Canadian Superstore and Shoppers Drug Mart locations (or participating Loblaws banner stores). You can apply for the GSS Emergency Grocery Card Program on the service tab in the GSS website.

GSS Quest Food Exchange

In addition to the aforementioned Grocery Card Program, GSS is partnered with Quest Food Exchange to refer graduate students to any Quest grocery store across the Greater Vancouver Area. Quest markets sell sustainably-sourced food and household items at “50–70% less than most retailers.” You can apply for a Quest Card on the service tab in the GSS website.

SFSS Emergency Food Bank program

The SFSS offers $75 worth of vouchers to food-insecure students. If selected after applying, students pick up their vouchers at the SFSS Student Centre, in the Student Union Building (SUB). Food vouchers can be redeemed at the following three locations:

Nesters Market (SFU Burnaby)

Nesters Woodwards (SFU Woodwards)

T&T Supermarket – Surrey Central City Shopping Centre (SFU Surrey)

To learn more and apply, visit the service tab in the SFSS website.

SFU Free Community Fridge

The free community fridge is located on the bottom floor of Maggie Benston Centre (MBC), Room 50, “opposite side to the entrance of Document Solutions Burnaby.” Based on the principle of mutual aid, students can take any food they need, or drop off fresh excess foods. To learn more about how it works, visit the “Food Security” section on the “What We Do” tab at SFU’s Office of Community Engagement website.

SFU Food Pantry

Also located at the bottom of MBC, the SFU Food Pantry provides limited assistance to students for food and hygiene supplies. Students are asked to bring a grocery bag and reusable sealed containers for dry items like oats, rice, flour, etc. According to the website, the Pantry serves “up to 10 lbs/5 kgs of fresh and dry food based on availability.” The Pantry is open from 12:30–3:00 p.m. every Wednesday. To learn more and register for the Food Pantry, visit the “Food Security” section on the “What We Do” tab at SFU’s Office of Community Engagement website

Embark Sustainability’s Food Justice Programs

Embark Sustainability is a student-led non-profit located on the first floor of the SUB. They have a variety of hands-on educational programming, setting an institutional example for food justice. Students are able to grow their own spices and vegetables in the “Learning Garden” located on top of the SUB. Embark also runs the Food Rescue program with Nesters Market, where they salvage perfectly edible produce that would have been disposed of for cosmetic reasons from going to landfills and re-distribute them to community members for free. Lastly, the “Community Kitchen” is a recurring staple the group runs, where a community member leads people through making a new and simple recipe.

Learn more about their programs and events schedules, visit Embark’s website

Other Free Resources

Campus Community Shuttle

SFU and FIC partnered to run a shuttle bus meant to “provide quick and safe options for traversing the Burnaby campus — especially on dark and rainy nights.” It runs on weekdays every 30 minutes from 8:00 a.m.–10:30 p.m. It starts at SFU Residences and has a total of six stops across campus. The shuttle is free and available for anyone to use. View the route map and schedule on SFU’s website.

SFSS & GSS Legal Clinic

This is a joint service between SFSS and GSS to provide students with free 15 minute appointments with a lawyer via phone or in-person at the SUB. The clinic is open every other Thursday from 1:00 p.m.–4:00 p.m. The lawyer’s legal specialty depends on the lawyer available that day. To book an appointment, use the form found on the service tab in the SFSS website.

SFU Library Media and Maker Commons

Whether students are interested in 3D printing, embroidery, or editing and virtual reality studios, the Media and Maker Commons is a creative haven on Burnaby campus. It’s located in the W.A.C. Bennett Library, and is open to all students, staff, and faculty. To see a full list of all maker tools and social media spaces, visit the Media and Maker Commons section of the SFU Library website.

Student Learning Commons

Also based in the W.A.C. Bennett Library, students can access help in academic research, writing, and study strategies. There is also specific programming to support students learning English as an additional language. To see an exhaustive list of all offered services, and schedules, visit the Student Learning Commons section of the SFU Library website.

Safe spaces in the Student Union Building (SUB)

There are several student-led equity groups on the 1st and 2nd floor of the SUB providing physical spaces and programming uniquely tailored for their constituents. The groups provide access to resources such as libraries, peer-support groups, food, microwaves, membership computers, safer sex and menstrual supplies, culturally-relevant referrals, and more. See their websites below:

Located on the 1st (bottom) floor of the SUB:

The Disability and Neurodiversity Alliance (DNA)

The Simon Fraser Public Interest Research Group ( SFPIRG )

Students of Caribbean and African Ancestry (SOCA)

The First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Students Association ( FNMISA )

Located on the 2nd floor of the SUB (connected to MBC Foodcourt):

SFSS Out on Campus (OOC)

SFSS Women’s Centre