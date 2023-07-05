Blue Dot Movement celebrates amended Bill S-5 environmental protection act

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

On June 13, Bill S-5 was amended from the Canadian Environmental Protection Act 1999 to strengthen environmental protection for a healthier Canada.

The newly passed Bill S-5 will recognize the importance of protecting vulnerable populations that are at risk to toxic substances by assessing the possible risks associated with these chemicals. The bill’s implementation also builds on the United Nations Declaration of Rights of Indigenous People that acknowledges the importance of informed consent. It also uses Indigenous knowledge regarding the environment and health protection in future decision making.

The Blue Dot Movement, an environmental law activist group funded through the David Suzuki Foundation, has advocated for Canadian law to recognize the right to a healthy environment and clean air and water. Blue Dot’s advocacy was a key player in Parliament’s passing of Bill S-5. “It’s a terrific day when Canada recognized the right to a healthy environment,” David Boyd, United Nations special rapporteur and Blue Dot movement spokesperson commented.

The goal of the Blue Dot Movement is to cut carbon pollution in half by 2030, and by 2050, to eliminate carbon pollution and establish renewable energy as the country’s primary source of power.

Bill S-5 is not Blue Dot’s first victory; the organization also championed Bill C-226, an act that respects the development of a national strategy to prevent and address environmental racism to advance environmental justice. The Bill was brought to the House of Commons and passed in June 2017.

The foundation aims to bring into mainstream how Canadian laws should continue to protect vulnerable communities and foster a safe and healthy environment.

The 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, published by the Government of Canada, includes initiatives like investing $9.1 billion in new investments for a clean future such as “carbon pricing and clean fuels.” These investments will open up more environmentally sustainable jobs for Canadians across the country.

While creating the Emissions Reduction Plan, over 30,000 Canadians, including young people, Indigenous people, business owners, and more, engaged in conversations about how to address climate action, keep life affordable for Canadians, and create jobs that reflect this change.

Currently, the David Suzuki Foundation is launching its new campaign against the use of natural gas and fracking in BC. To find out more about this petition, readers can visit the Foundation’s website.