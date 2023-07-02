2SLGBTQIA+ panel discusses the past, present, and future of queer communities in Canada

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

Content warning: mentions of transphobia, queerphobia, and conversion therapy.

As Pride month ends for 2023, discussions regarding the future of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community have come into mainstream conversation. The conversation is especially aggravated by the increasing anti-sexual orientation and gender identity education protests in BC. The US is also seeing increasing anti-trans legislation, including requirements that anyone who wishes to use the bathroom must use the restroom that represents the sex of the person assigned at birth, rather than the gender they present as.

On June 29, the Sexual Violence Support and Prevention office at SFU held a panel conversation at SFU Burnaby’s Halpern Centre. Speakers discussed timely topics around the past, present, and future of 2SLGBTQIA+ rights in Canada. The panel featured barbara findlay, a human rights lawyer with over 50 years of experience in disrupting societal norms. In June, findlay was awarded an honorary degree by SFU for outstanding work and exceptional contributions to the public good. The panel was also joined by the director of the Sexual Violence Support and Prevention office, C.J. Rowe, who offered accounts of their experience as a queer trans person and their insight on where Canada is heading concerning 2SLGBTQIA+ groups and rights.

The event’s discussion was split into three conversation sections: the past, the present, and the future of 2SLGBTQIA+ rights in Canadian history. Each portion of the timeline was approached with what had happened in the two speakers’ lives during those times, their experiences as a part of the queer community, and how they envision the future.

In the “past” portion of the conversation, findlay described her experience of coming out as a lesbian in 1968. “What they did with the gays in those days was [put] them in psychiatric hospitals, and that’s what they did to me at the age of 17. Because the goal was to make me into a ‘normal.’” findlay detailed how being identified as gay was seemingly taboo. The majority of families would ask their queer children to hide their partners away, especially in events such as weddings or funerals where photos taken could out them as gay and bring shame to the family. findlay also discussed the privilege of being white and queer compared to the experience of queer people of colour: “White queers had a better time than queers of colour.” findlay explained this is because white queer people could gather in community spaces, but the Black 2SLGBTQIA+ community struggled because society did not recognize their identities.

During the conversation about the past, a court case involving a trans person was brought up that both findlay and Rowe had legally worked on and engaged with: the Kimberly Nixon v. Vancouver Rape Relief Society case in 2007. The case addressed how Nixon, a trans woman, was discriminated against and was prevented from working at the Vancouver Rape Relief Society (RRS) in 1995 because she was not born a cis woman. Nixon filed a human rights complaint against the organization. They addressed the Nixon case to discuss the mistreatment and discrimination against trans people in working environments that findlay had been fighting for most of her career. In 2007, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed her appeal as it was seen that the RRS was protected under the Human Rights Code. The case is an important reminder to recognize trans rights and the lack of visibility in the Canadian Charter of Rights.

The “now” portion of the event discussed the ongoing treatment of trans-identifying people and rising queerphobia in the United States, which has been creeping into Canada. findlay discussed a recent anti-queer attack at the University of Waterloo motivated by hate toward gender expression and gender identity, as it took place during a gender studies lecture. The topic of trans-exclusionary radical feminists was also in discussion about excluding trans women from feminist spaces. “I think I would say trans-exclusionary feminists shaped my life in ways where it took me much longer to come out as trans,” added Rowe, discussing their experience as a trans person in the present.

The last part of the lecture, the “future” portion, discussed the direction we as a society may be headed toward based on the ongoing political tensions 2SLGBTQIA+ people are experiencing today. They addressed how queer people and allies should be ready to deal with the constant hate that is occurring more often in Canada. In May 2023, the Government of Canada stated that “all people, including [2SLGBTQIA+] individuals, are entitled to enjoy the protection provided by international human rights law, which is based on equality and non-discrimination” in the Universal Declaration of Rights.

The lecture concluded with findlay encouraging all those that attended to read up and become educated on 2SLGBTQIA+ history, and to be aware of what is occurring in the world. findlay also said to be mindful of all experiences from those who are out and those who may be still in the closet. Standing up for 2SLGBTQIA+ movement is vital in a political environment like the present.