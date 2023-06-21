The Bright-er Side: A transit ride

By: Alex Ileto, SFU Student

Every day I have to take transit is a day I dread. Something always tends to irk me, whether that be an angry bus driver who runs over the curb every once in a while, or a baby who is having an absolutely miserable day. However, I started to enjoy my transit journey when I paid more attention to what was going on around me.

I’ve noticed people admiring the sunset when the time hits. I’ve noticed a little girl — no older than five — entertaining an elderly woman by enthusiastically talking about her first camping trip with their dad. I’ve noticed people coming together collectively to yell, “BACK DOOR” when the exit just won’t open. Little interactions like these remind me that although transit rides can be dreadful, there are always wholesome moments to cherish.

Every time you board a bus, SkyTrain, or SeaBus, you’re entering a community of people who transit, all with their own stories, personalities, and destinations. So forgo watching that new TV episode on your phone. Embrace your next transit ride and pick up on the positives.