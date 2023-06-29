Need to know, Need to Go: July

By: Saije Rusimovici, Staff Writer

Fusion Fest

Where: Holland Park, 13428 Old Yale Rd, Surrey

When: July 22–23, 11:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m

Eat around the world with over 50 vendors offering delicious samplings of authentic delights from countries including Jamaica, Vietnam, Colombia, and many more. On top of trying tasty cuisine at each pavilion, you should stop to enjoy performances and arts from each country. Fusion Fest also has an impressive lineup of performers — JUNO award-winner for Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year, DJ Shub, will be taking the stage with an electronic hip-hop performance. Latin groups like Grupo America and Mexican Dance Ensemble will also light up the afternoon with performances rooted in traditional forms of dance.

On Your Block Festival

Where: Tipperary Park, 315 Queens Ave, New Westminster

When: July 8, 1:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Empowered by Odihi Foundation, a resource group for BIPOC women and girls, the On Your Block Festival brings a variety of food, activities, and performances to New Westminster. This multicultural festival brings people together to “promote unity, celebration, and togetherness,” with emphasis on building new connections with people in your community. Admission is free and provides access to a beer garden featuring local draught beer, food trucks, and live performances.

Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Festival

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby St, Vancouver

When: June 30–July 8, times vary, see website for details

This outdoor festival organized by the Taiwanese Canadian Cultural Society is a great opportunity to learn about and immerse yourself in Taiwanese culture. The event features multicultural performances, activities for kids, puppet shows, crafts, and art exhibitions. Each performance or activity is held at a different time, so visit the festival website for details and find out more about an event that interests you. Admission is free for most events! If you’re interested in a ticketed event, ANNEX & Vancouver Playhouse will be hosting the Taiwan Yangqin Orchestra on June 30 and July 1. Wanting to participate from home? A virtual screening of Taiwanese films will run from July 4–8.

An Evening with Finalists of the 2023 BC and Yukon Book Prizes

Where: Massy Arts Society, 23 East Pender Street, Vancouver

When: Mon, Jul 17, 2023 6:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.

Calling all book-lovers! Looking for an opportunity to attend a meet-and-greet featuring accomplished local authors? You’re in luck! Massy Arts Society is hosting an evening with the finalists of the 2023 BC and Yukon Book Prizes, Canadian authors Tsering Yangzom Lama, Harrison Mooney, and Cecily Nicholson. Each of their books is beautifully crafted from personal experiences, connection to culture and identity, and finding a sense of home. Learn more about the authors and their experiences and ask questions about the inspiration behind their novels! This free event is one day only, so make sure to reserve your spot on the Eventbrite page.