SFU celebrates 11-year anniversary as Canada’s leading fair trade campus

By: Eden Chipperfield, News Writer

SFU is the only public university in Canada to achieve Fairtrade Gold Status recognized by Fairtrade Canada and Canadian Fairtrade Network. A partnership between an educational institution and fair trade means having a liaison between farmers and consumers to facilitate dialogue, transparency, and respect between the SFU community and the farmers.

The Peak interviewed chief commercial services officer Mark McLaughlin to learn more about being a fair trade campus. Being fair trade “requires that all your coffee shops on campus have fair trade products.” The first fair trade coffee shop on campus was Higher Grounds, an SFSS café, which inspired the first conversations regarding fair trade coffee being available on campus.

However, the following challenges, including getting Starbucks on board, was a lengthy and challenging task: “It took many months. Two representatives from the university had to go down to Seattle a couple of times. And it was a long process. We needed to be more confident. And we said, ‘Look, we drew the line.’ We said, ‘To come on our campus, you have to serve fair trade coffee,’” McLaughlin expressed.

Finally, in October 2012, Starbucks agreed to serve fair trade coffee on SFU campuses. McLaughlin accredits this thanks to the persistence of the commercial services team and SFU students on social media.

“Fair trade [Starbucks] now is on all Canadian campuses.” McLaughlin declared this a win for the fair trade initiative and for the SFU community. Today, coffee shops on campus that serve fair trade coffee include Starbucks, Renaissance Coffee, and Blenz.

According to McLaughlin, Tim Hortons, with one location operated by SFU Burnaby, is not certified Fairtrade. SFU commercial services have been in frequent conversation with the chain regarding how to make the switch. McLaughlin expressed how it is disappointing that Tim Hortons hasn’t transitioned to fair trade. He noted how “they’re trying to put on a front that they hold these Canadian values, [but] Canadian values are about the farmers, and equity with employees, and equity at the firm level.” The hope for these conversations is to continue with Tim Hortons and move forward with introducing fair trade coffee and tea on campuses.

To achieve Gold Status, a university must meet baseline criteria, including standards for product availability, visibility, and education. McLaughlin expressed how the students involved in the Fairtrade Ambassador Program have wrought a ton of outreach to encourage coffee providers to switch or offer fair trade coffee.

Recently, the ambassadors visited Highlands Elementary School and talked to students about the importance of fair trade products, farming, and farmers in the southern hemisphere.

The Peak inquired how students become more aware of their consumption habits and purchases to include more fair trade products in shopping. He suggested keeping an eye out for the Fairtrade logo. “You’re actually making an impact for those farmers,” McLaughlin said. “Make an impact in your shop by looking for that fair trade.”