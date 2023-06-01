Little-known library resources at your fingertips

By: Izzy Cheung, Staff Writer

Books, articles, and study spaces are the things that come to mind when saying the word “library.” However, the libraries around us have many more resources that often get buried beneath the piles of books. From board games to courses on Adobe programs, our local libraries have a wide plethora of resources ready for anyone to use, both online and in-person.

Vancouver Public Library

Signing up for a Vancouver Public Library (VPL) card is as simple as can be: either register online for a temporary card, or go in-person to sign up for a full membership. A temporary card will give you access to books and digital media, while a full membership opens you up to additional resources, such as creation spaces, musical instruments, and internet and computer access.

Inspiration Lab — a place to bring out your inner content creator

Did you know that the VPL is home to the Inspiration Lab, a space dedicated to media creation? Here, you’ll be able to record, digitize, and create any sorts of media or content you wish. Along with the bookable sound booths, you can also borrow from their musical instrument collection, from acoustic bass guitars to glockenspiels. Perfect for budding musicians!

The VPL’s resource supply for digital media doesn’t stop there. Their Creation Stations provide users with access to animation and VFX programs, such as Adobe Creative Cloud, audio software like REAPER, graphic design and photoshop, self-publishing tools, and video editing programs. There’s simply too many to count! If you’re a newcomer to these programs, VPL also has online courses to help you learn the ins-and-outs of the programs.

Picture-perfect publishing

Looking to self-publish? No problem — the VPL can help you out. From their collection of websites to help you familiarize yourself with manuscript submission, to their publishing and self-publishing events, VPL leaves no page unflipped. Their publishing resources make it possible for anyone’s writing to end up on their shelves.

A guide on guides

Finally, the VPL’s guide on — well, guides — hosts an array of resources for various topics. Here, you’ll find information on Asian Canadian, British Columbian, and Indigenous history. They also have career and job searching information and sample citizenship tests to use for practice. The library provides guides for book clubs, starting and running a small business, and a collection of resources to support displaced Ukrainian newcomers to BC. I could list the rest of the guides, but I recommend that you take a look instead at vpl.ca/guides.

SFU Library

As a student, I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve tried looking up articles to help with my research papers and gotten ones that don’t help at all. I tend to have problems finding the perfect route for my scholastic endeavors — but after reaching out to SFU library for advice, I no longer have to!

Who better to consult for academic resources than the people who compile them?

As students, we’re lucky to have free access to SFU’s vast stock of information and technology. However, physical appliances aren’t the only valuable tools included with library access. “The people who work at the library are such a huge resource,” Chloe Riley, SFU library’s communications officer told The Peak. “I always encourage students to come to the library (whether physically or virtually) for help with finding resources, doing research, citing, writing, and study strategies. We know some students feel intimidated or like they should ‘already know’ how to use the library — so I want to emphasize that we are not here to judge your level of knowledge or experience.”

SFU library also has liaison librarians who cater towards specific faculties or departments, such as computing science or molecular biology and biochemistry. “They have deep knowledge and expertise with your discipline,” said Riley. “So you can reach out to them with your subject-specific research questions.”

You can borrow anything

Being a student provides you with access to rent various equipment to suit your needs, including phone and laptop chargers.

The Fraser Library at the Surrey campus has a large collection of video games and board games that are available for a 21-day loan.

The Media and Maker Commons at Burnaby campus “offers folks the opportunity to try out technology such as 3D printers, laser-cutter[s], podcasting and video studios, and embroidery machines.” Other equipment available for loan include laptops and hard drives, cameras and their accessories, tablets and game consoles, and even hand tools. Next time you feel the urge to help finish building the new residences on Burnaby Mountain, you know where to go for tools!

Anti-procrastination research tools

SFU library also has a wide variety of research tools to help you complete assignments. The assignment calculator lets you plan out the steps of completing assignments through an intensive, date-based research schedule. You can conduct research using the extensive list of research softwares, all of which you can download for free. Python tutorials and instructions on how to install it are also offered, as well as a citation finder to make compiling reference lists so much easier.

Be a student — watch n’ learn!

Using the curated programs provided by the library is a great way to improve your writing skills and learn more about your academic discipline. Workshops and consultations on academic disciplines such as writing, studying, and learning are a great asset provided by the Student Learning Commons. Additionally, the library’s Research Help team is always available to help you find resources, cite sources, or answer any questions you may have about the library itself.

Finally, the library’s Criterion on Demand provides access to a variety of films from studios like Paramount Pictures, DreamWorks SKG, Sony Pictures Classics, and Warner Brothers. The next time you want to stream a movie, chances are that Criterion on Demand has it.

“In the library, we are often the link between people and the information they need,” said Riley. “Finding useful and accurate information can be challenging in a world where the amount of information keeps growing and when there is such a huge amount of dangerous and misleading misinformation. A critical part of our work is to enable and empower students and researchers to be able to find information, to critically assess and engage with that information, and to create and share their own work — I feel really strongly about how important that is.”