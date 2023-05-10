Guide to chasing success this summer semester

It may not be April Fools

’

Day, but that doesn’t mean you can’t put on a show! Sneak into your classrooms when there’s no one there, drop a banana peel for people to slip on, put whoopie cushion

s

on some chairs, adjust the analog clock to an incorrect time, and draw your favourite

Sonic X

characters on the whiteboard along with whatever message you want to tell your class. That’s how to properly start the first day of the semester

.

😉