Need to Know, Need to Go: November

By: Petra Chase, Arts & Culture Editor

Eastside Culture Crawl

Where: Various locations in Vancouver

When: November 17–20, varied times

Various ticket prices

The 26th annual Eastside Culture Crawl Visual Arts, Design & Craft Festival features over 425 artists. For four days, explore the art of diverse mediums and artists at streets and studios across Vancouver’s Eastside Arts District. The event includes demos and workshops, such as a stone carving demo and painting with alcohol ink. Use their map to find a spot hosting an event near you.

TWS Community Workshops: Feeling Bodies and Lyric In-Tension ($28.92)

Where: Online

When: November 20, 10:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

The Writer’s Studio is a recurring webinar that connects writers to guest instructors for unique writing lessons and workshops. This session is led by Sonnet L’Abbéa, a writer, professor, organizer and emerging musician. They are the author of three poetry collections: A Strange Relief, Killarnoe, and Sonnet’s Shakespeare. In this workshop, you’ll learn about the “elusive concept of a vibe,” and how to create tension in poetry.

Lunch Poems featuring Tawahum Bige & Heidi Greco

Where: Teck Gallery 515 W Hastings St. at SFU Vancouver’s Harbour Centre campus

When: November 16, 12:00 p.m.–1:00 p.m.

Lunch Poems is a favourite event here in the Arts section, and for good reason. Held at SFU Harbour Centre on the third Wednesday of every month, tune in to talented poets as they read their work at this free event. Tawahum Bige is a “Łutselkʼe Dene, Plains Cree poet and spoken word artist” who just released their debut poetry collection, Cut to Fortress, on top of an EP in May 2022. Heidi Greco is a Surrey-based writer, editor, and book reviewer whose environmental activism has influenced her work.