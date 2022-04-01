Perfect Fit: The Layering Edition

By: Tamanna T., Staff Writer

Spring is the most confusing time of the year for me, because I never know when the weather will change. I constantly check the weather app before leaving my room, yet I still manage to be too hot or too cold. On some occasions I leave without an umbrella only for it to be pouring 10 minutes later. These bewildering changes make it essential to think about layering clothes, so you can stay on top of the weather chaos and adjust accordingly. As someone who has worked in the fashion retail industry for almost four years, here are my top tips for layering.

1. Gather the basics: T-shirts

Basic tees can make or break any outfit, and you most likely have some in your closet already. Having a simple T-shirt in multiple colours increases variety while still keeping your outfits versatile. Pair one with some faded blue jeans and a faux leather shacket for a fit that’s cozy and fly with minimal effort! If feeling hot, you can take off the shacket and you’re still left with a solid outfit. It’s a win-win either way! Simple half-sleeve T-shirts also work well with sweater vests, or underneath oversized hoodies. Both are very on trend right now, especially for those with the fashion mindset of “more is more.”

Have at least one graphic T-shirt. It’ll add a little sassiness and character to any layered outfit. Mintage is a great vintage store that has amazing graphic tees and their clothing is hand-selected. They have a location on Commercial Drive and another on Main Street.

2. The one true pair (of pants)

Bottom essentials really only include a sturdy pair of jeans and a good pair of leggings. You can mix and match pants with a lightweight crop top and vintage faux leather jacket for stylish flair. Layering is all about looking after your body’s comfort no matter the weather, and good quality bottoms are crucial. You want your outfit to look fire, but you shouldn’t actually burn up at the same time.

For those who don’t like the feel of standard jeans or don’t own many, check out KOTN. They’re an ethical and sustainable clothing brand that has high quality denim and other comfortable bottoms for everyone.

3. Jackets ftw!

A jacket is likely the first thing someone will notice about your outfit, so make sure to spend some time on this selection. I personally like Uniqlo jackets, blazers, and parkas because of their great quality. They’re also relatively budget-friendly, which is always a plus in my book. If you don’t want to crowd your closet, choosing a couple pieces that can suit multiple seasons should have you covered for most of the year! These can be layered on top of any clothing item — jeans, leggings, dresses, skirts, and even jumpsuits!

If the weather appears particularly confusing, opt for a water-resistant jacket with a hood. I promise you’ll never be disappointed.

Layering is quite a lot of fun when you get used to it. Making up outfits in your head, trying them on, and figuring out which combination fits your mood the best is an amusing activity. The key to layering, however, is your own comfort level and how expressive you want to be with your clothing. You can opt for an all-black layered outfit, a monochromatic beige fit, or play around with different colours. At the end of the day, clothes are meant to fit and represent you, not the other way around.