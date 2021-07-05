Monday Music: Summer bops for polyglots

By: Michelle Young, News Editor

Whether you’re learning a new language or just want something to freshen up your playlist, there’s a variety of international music scenes yet to be discovered. Indulge in this versatile playlist to find the right mood to set the rest of your summer.

Spanish: “Tú” by maye

Venezuelan-American artist maye released the sweet and summery “Tú” in 2019. Her voice is like honey as she sings “amor eres tú” over dreamy guitar chords and relaxed percussion. The sound blends alt-pop with Latin beats for a warm song of yearning. maye coos “you are love” and “I want to be where you are” (of course, this all sounds more romantic in Spanish). It’s the perfect piece for all the longing, lovesick lovers out there.

Thai: “พื้นที่ว่าง” by Inspirative

This one is for rainy summer nights — warm, sticky, and full of nostalgia. Thai rock band Inspirative blends smooth guitar with soft vocals that make you want to weep into the distance — the kind of crying where you feel relief after. The song picks up its pace for a rock-style guitar solo mid-song, leaving the listener hooked on angsty sorrow.

Cantonese: “因講了出來” by my little airport

Upbeat and carefree, Hong Kong’s my little airport crafts a piece made for dancing in your pajamas at home. The song is wistful and easygoing all at once. The vocals are smooth and subtle as lead singer Nicole Au Kin-ying sings of daily life. Paired with pleasant percussion, this piece is perfect to appreciate small joys.

Finnish: “Kesäyö” by Pariisin Kevät

You know how some songs fit certain seasons? “Kesäyö” suits all of them — wintery sunrises, spring afternoons, crisp fall mornings, and, of course, long summer sunset drives. Starting slowly, and then building itself up with an electric intensity, the song’s energetic guitar and percussion are beautifully juxtaposed against lush vocals to set the scene for your defining coming-of-age moment.

Hindi: “Baarishein” by Anuv Jain

For the broken-hearted, I recommend the soulful ballad “Baarishein.” I don’t know an ounce of Hindi, but Jain’s voice transcends language. Set against simple chords, his vocals are the highlight of the piece. They move from softly singing into a passionate cry at the song’s climax, conveying the pain of missing someone you love.